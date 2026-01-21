Fame, Friendship, and the Price of Being Seen: A Glimpse into OBSESSION

The cinematography stands out immediately, and that’s no accident.

You don’t click play expecting to rethink how you watch Nollywood films on YouTube. You think you’re settling in for another online release, something casual, maybe convenient, maybe disposable. OBSESSION quickly corrects that assumption. From its opening moments, the film signals intent as a content made not to fill an algorithm. It’s a feature-length drama that understands pacing, mood, and the patience required to let a story breathe. And that matters, because OBSESSION is not loud. It doesn’t rush to impress you. It draws you in quietly, then tightens its grip.

At the centre of the story is a friendship that feels lived-in. Ore and Big Mims aren’t written as exaggerated best friends; they feel like people who know each other’s habits, silences, and weak spots. Big Mims, played by Debby Felix, is a social media influencer whose online presence radiates charm and accessibility. You understand why people love her. You also understand why she shares so much of herself online. It feels natural.

Ore, portrayed by Ehis Perfect, is the supportive friend. She’s present, and deeply invested in Big Mims’ happiness. There’s a softness to her performance that disarms you. You trust her because the film teaches you to. That trust becomes important later. As Big Mims’ influence grows, admiration begins to shift into something unsettling. A stalker emerge, but not as a dramatic caricature. The stalker intrudes into her sense of safety. The fear isn’t immediate; it builds. And the film makes you feel that escalation instead of being told about it.

Uzor Arukwe and Deby Felix

In response to this growing threat, Ore introduces Big Mims to Jide Badmus, played by Uzor Arukwe. Jide is a successful techpreneur, calm, intelligent, and confident. Uzor plays JB without excess. He doesn’t perform wealth or brilliance; he inhabits it. Jide feels like someone you’d actually trust to help you solve a problem. But this is where OBSESSION becomes more than a straightforward thriller. Jide’s presence shifts the emotional balance between the two friends.

The dynamic changes subtly at first. You notice these things because the film allows space for them. No one spells out what’s happening. You’re expected to read the room, just like the characters are. That’s one of the film’s strengths: it respects your intelligence.As tensions rise, Ore begins to change, enough that you start questioning earlier assumptions. Ehis Perfect delivers a restrained performance that rewards attention. You realize, too late, that the signs were always there. The film doesn’t trick you; it outpaces you.

Akeem Ogara and Deby Felix.

When the twist arrives, it lands because it’s earned. You think you see it coming. You don’t. And when it finally clicks, you find yourself replaying earlier scenes in your head, recognizing how carefully the story was laid out. It’s a simple plot, yes, but simplicity here is discipline.

Visually, OBSESSION is one of the most confident YouTube-released Nollywood films in recent memory. The cinematography stands out immediately, and that’s no accident. The director, BororoFlicks, doubles as the Director of Photography, and that dual role shows in the film’s visual cohesion. Shots are intentional. Lighting is motivated.

There’s an understanding of when to let the camera observe and when to move in closer. Emotional moments aren’t over-lit or overscored. Instead, the visuals support the performances rather than competing with them. For a direct-to-consumer release, the technical quality rivals many mainstream theatrical films, reinforcing the point that platform should never dictate standards. The supporting cast also plays their roles with clarity. Akeem Ogara appears as Q-Don, a sleek Lagos influential businessman whose re-entry into the story adds another layer of ambiguity. You’re never quite sure whether his presence will resolve conflict or deepen it. That uncertainty works in the film’s favour.

What OBSESSION does especially well is explore the cost of visibility. You’re watching characters navigate a world where being seen is currency, safety is fragile, and intimacy is often performative. Big Mims’ journey forces you to consider how much of yourself you give away online, and whether you can ever fully take it back. The romance element is handled with similar care. It doesn’t hijack the story or soften its edges. Instead, it complicates relationships in ways that feel organic. The love subplot is a catalyst. Sometimes for good. Sometimes not. Behind the film is a larger ambition, and you feel it. OBSESSION is a flagship release for GoldenTide Originals, streaming on GoldenTide TV on YouTube.

According to Executive Producer Wale Whales, the goal is simple: produce films thatare mainstream-worthy and make them freely accessible.



Watching OBSESSION, you understand that the casting of A-list Nollywood actors, the technical polish, and the narrative confidence all support that claim. Psalm Oderinde, Projects Manager at Whales Empire Studio Limited, parent company to GoldenTide TV, and a respected director and writer himself, describes the film as “only the tip of the iceberg.”

His insistence that a good film should remain good regardless of platform is embedded in every frame of OBSESSION. This is not a YouTube film apologizing for its address. It stands on its own terms. Is the film perfect? No. Some viewers may want faster escalation or clearer answers earlier. But those choices are deliberate, and they serve the story being told. OBSESSION prioritizes emotional logic over convenience, and that’s a risk that pays off.

