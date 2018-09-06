Harrysong talks about death n says no one should cry for him

news

Harrysong has left a troubling message on his Instagram page, saying his fans should not cry for him, but instead celebrate him when he is gone.

Singer, Harrysong has shared a post on his social media page, that in this period where depression and suicide is on the front burner of social media discussion, has left many concerned about his state of mind.

In a message posted on Wednesday, September 5, the 'Arabanko' singer posted his picture alongside the caption;

''Dont cry wen i die,celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert,empower more youths,..i have Lived..i have Done my bit,carry on in grace... TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.''

This brief message as it is has left a number of people expressing concerns for his well being.

Harrysong had released the visuals to his latest song, 'Tekero' on Tuesday, September 4, as a follow up to his successful concert in Warri , Delta State, with his album rumoured to be on its way.

Pulse has made attempts to contact the singer, but we were unable to get any response.