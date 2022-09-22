Kanye West apologies to Kim Kardashian for any stress he may have caused her

The billionaire rapper made this known during an interview with 'Good Morning America' on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,'' he said.

“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind,” he added. “And as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

He also spoke about he fought to co-parent his kids with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star.

"I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. As a dad and as a Christian … I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” he said.

It would be recalled that the rapper had on several occasions called out the mother of his four children for depriving him of seeing his kids.

"What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way," he alleged.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021. This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.