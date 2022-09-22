RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West apologies to Kim Kardashian for any stress he may have caused her

Odion Okonofua

This is the second time the billionaire will be apologising to his ex-wife.

Kim Kardashian and ex-hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kim Kardashian and ex-hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

The billionaire rapper made this known during an interview with 'Good Morning America' on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,'' he said.

“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind,” he added. “And as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

He also spoke about he fought to co-parent his kids with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star.

"I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. As a dad and as a Christian … I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” he said.

Kanye Ye West and Kim Kardashian with their four children.
Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian with their four children.

It would be recalled that the rapper had on several occasions called out the mother of his four children for depriving him of seeing his kids.

"What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way," he alleged.

Kim-Kardashian and Kanye With their children
Kim-Kardashian and Kanye With their children

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021. This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

From Kanye calling out Kim for kidnapping one of their daughters and exposing the other to social media to Kim claiming to be solely responsible for the care of their children, it's been tough keeping up with the West.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

