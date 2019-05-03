There are indications that Joe Budden and his fiancée, Cyn Santana have called it quits, ending their four months old engagement.

According to HollywoodLife.com, the two got into a big fight and ended their relationship. Cyn Santana according to reports has stopped wearing her engagement ring. Both Joe and Cyn have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cyn has even deleted every photo of herself and Joe from her Instagram page.

“Hopefully they can work it out, they have their son and they have a lot of love. They are both very passionate, so hopefully, this is a case of fighting hard and loving hard and the hope among their friends is that they will work this out. But as of now, she is saying it is over. She seems very upset, hurt and angry,” sources close to the estranged couple revealed.

It is not clear why the couple decided to go their separate way as they have yet to release any statement. It would be recalled that Joe Budden and Cyn Santana got engaged in December 2018.

The engagement

Back in December 2018, Joe Budden pulled a surprise on everyone and most especially his then-girlfriend, Cyn Santana when he popped the question.

The proposal which took place during a taping of The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal on December 19, 2018, was witnessed by a number of fans was one of the biggest highlights of 2018. A visibly excited Cyn said yes not without saying some cute words to Joe.

Joe and Cyn actually appeared on Seasons 3 and 4 of Love & Hip Hop, although not as a couple. The earlier seasons were filmed in 2013 and 2014, long before they became an item in July 2016.