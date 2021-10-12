RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Janemena says she never begged Dikeh to save her marriage.

Instagram dancer Janemena and movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Janemena] [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Instagram dancer Janemena has dared movie star, Tonto Dikeh to release her sex tape.

The IG Influencer made this known while reacting to Dikeh's claims that she begged to save her marriage and has her sex tape.

"We never begged you to save my marriage, ask around people who know me and my husband. At least try to save yourself first. I don't even have your number in the first place. Neither have I met you in person before. I never spoke to you at all," she wrote.

Janemena says she never begged Dikeh to save her marriage. Pulse Nigeria

She went on to narrate how she only reached out to the movie star so she could retract her statement about the sex tape in her ex-boyfriend's possession.

"Miss Tonto Dikeh, you are an adult and I want you to know coitus must take place before a sex tape can be made. I double dare you to release the sex tape through a fake page or any of your numerous bloggers," she added.

Janemena's post came hours after Dikeh claimed she begged her to help save her marriage.

"If I say your sex tape exist, I say it again and again child. You can't be begging me behind the scene to save your marriage and begging to see me for an appointment to explain yourself and then come with a petition," she wrote.

Dikeh promises not to release the IG influencer's sex tape. Pulse Nigeria

Janemena had earlier petitioned the movie for her perceived malicious and damaging claims of having a sex tape.

She also demanded that Dikeh tendered an unreserved apology online and pay N500M for damages.

