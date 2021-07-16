RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iyabo Ojo reacts to news of the death of herbalist who called her names over Baba Ijesha rape case

Odion Okonofua

The herbalist reportedly dies a week after placing a curse on the movie star

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo [Instagram/IyaboOjoFespris]

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the passing away of the herbalist who called her demeaning names over Baba Ijesha's rape case.

A blogger, Seun Oloketuyi had taken to his Instagram page on Friday, July 16, 2021, where he announced the passing away of the herbalist.

In her response, the movie star declared that if God is for her, nobody can be against her.

"If God be for me, who can be against me? Nobody," she wrote.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, the herbalist in an interview, said Ojo would suffer and die for standing against Baba Ijesha.

Ojo has been one of the several celebrities who have called out the disgraced actor for molesting a child.

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of popular comedian, Princess.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and Baba Ijesha [Instagram/IyaboOjoFepris] [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
In a video that has since gone viral, the disgraced actor confessed to molesting the little girl when she was 7.

He was, however, granted bail in June.

