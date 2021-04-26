RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iyabo Ojo slams colleagues defending Baba Ijesha who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl

Iyabo Ojo advises her colleagues to stop requesting for the CCTV footage where Baba Ijesha was caught molesting the little girl.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has slammed her colleagues in the movie industry for defending Baba Ijesha who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl.

Earlier, actor Yomi Fabiyi had warned his colleagues against condemning Baba Ijesha as he refers to the case of Baba Suwe, who was arrested for having illegal drugs in his possession and was later found not guilty of the crime.

In an almost 6 minutes video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, April 25, 2021, the actress warned her colleagues to reframe from defending the alleged child molester.

"We all heard what happened to Baba Ijesha and the rape issue and since yesterday, I have been seeing a lot of people posting his pictures, with some saying he was framed and others saying we should wait...I just want to beg my colleagues, please in no way should we try to defend him," she said.

"Because the reason a lot of girls and boys that are raped and molested do not come out to say their opinion most especially if they have been raped by a prominent person."

According to Ojo, she wondered why people also subject the molested persons to questions like 'why did she do that?' or 'what did her parent do?'

The actress said there is no excuse for rape.

"There is no excuse for rape. There is no excuse for molestation. A pedophile is a pedophile. He doesn't need any excuse to rape," added.

Ojo, a rape victim herself, also advised her colleagues to stop asking for the CCTV footage where Baba Ijesha was caught molesting the little girl.

"Stop asking for the video because a child is involved, a 14-year-old child is involved. And if you are a father or mother I don't think you want a video of your daughter being molested on the Internet."

Ojo's video came a few days after movie star Tonto Dikeh had vowed to make life unbearable for Baba Ijesha over his alleged crime.

Baba Ijesha was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old child.

