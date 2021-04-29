RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Odion Okonofua

In the video, the disgraced actor blames the devil for his actions.

Baba Ijesha has admitted that he molested a minor

The video of actor Baba Ijesha admitting to molesting the foster daughter of comedian Princess has been released.

The video which has since gone viral on social media has the disgraced actor pleading and admitting to his heinous crime.

In the video, the voice of Princess is heard expressing her disappointment at the actor;

''After all I did for you?, a distraught Princess asks the actor.

The actor, who had been obviously beaten up is sitting on the floor and begging Princess for forgiveness.

"It is the work of the devil," he said at some point.

This video is coming out barely 24 hours after Princess revealed that her daughter was the victim of Baba Ijesha's crime.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

It was one of those children that Baba Ijesha was allegedly caught molesting.

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

According to her, the actor first molested the girl when she was seven and did it again when she was 14.

The police were immediately called and he was arrested.

Odion Okonofua

