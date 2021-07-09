Iyabo Ojo speaks after herbalist grants interview calling her a prostitute for dragging Baba Ijesha

In a video shared via her Instagram page, the elderly man dressed in herbalist regalia called the movie star several demeaning names.

Ojo has been one of the several celebrities who have called out the disgraced actor for molesting a child.

Pulse Nigeria

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, July 9, 2021, the actress said all those trying to tarnish her image because of Baba Ijesha are wasting their time.

"Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and all you evil men and women supporting evil, plotting and trying all manner of evil to bring me down or end my life, i need you all to understand one thing, you all are wasting your time," she wrote.

"Please take note!!! only God, I repeat, only God has the power to take my life @ his appointed time & him alone will take all the glory when that time comes & until then, you all are wasting your evil time."

"I can never be afraid of any man or woman nor can i ever be silence from speaking the truth, Only the truth shall set you free. Also, Never forget, One with God is a majority 💪🏾 My faith in God is solid & it can never be broken or shaken✊🏾"

"Moreover, We all will die one day and has it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: so why shall I fear death 🤷‍♀️"

Pulse Nigeria

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of popular comedian, Princess.

In a video that has since gone viral, the disgraced actor confessed to molesting the little girl when she was 7.