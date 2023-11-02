Iyabo Ojo alleges that Naira Marley laced her children's food with drugs

While speaking on her live stream about the ongoing battle for justice for Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, she stated that she could never support Naira Marley. It was at that point that she alleged that the singer used to give her two children, Priscilla and Festus, drugs when they went visiting.

She began, “Is it that same Naira Marley that I was thinking he is a sensible person? When my children go to his house and he would be giving them drugs to take. He put it in their food and drink. Is it that kind of person you want me to support?"

Ojo stressed that she had witnesses to back up her claims, adding that she had intentions to charge him to court for allegedly lacing her children's food with drugs at his residence.

She said, “The Naira Marley and Sam Larry that you’re supporting have plenty cases to answer. When my children go to his house, he spiked their drinks with drugs, which two or three people have testified that they were there. I haven't even started, after the government's case is done with him I'd bring mine up, let's take it one at a time."

The actress has been extremely vocal since Mohbad's sad passing on September 12, 2023, spearheading the charge for justice given the mysterious circumstances behind the singer's death.