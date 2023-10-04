ADVERTISEMENT
Court remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry for 21 days in police custody

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This means that they are not allowed to leave the country during the 21-day period.

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his associate Sam lary have been remanded for 21 days over the death of Mohbad. [Instagram/NairaMarley]
The Lagos State Police Command requested that Naira Marley and Larry be held in custody for 30 days while the investigation continues, however Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun reduced the time frame to just 21 days.

This story is developing.

Court remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry for 21 days in police custody

