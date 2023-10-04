Court remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry for 21 days in police custody
This means that they are not allowed to leave the country during the 21-day period.
The Lagos State Police Command requested that Naira Marley and Larry be held in custody for 30 days while the investigation continues, however Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun reduced the time frame to just 21 days.
This story is developing.
