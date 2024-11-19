RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It hurts - Don Jazzy opens up on not having a partner

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that he previously revealed that single because he's working on himself.

Don Jazzy (Instagram/Don Jazzy)
Don Jazzy (Instagram/Don Jazzy)

Taking to Instagram on November 18, 2024, he expressed his sadness about not being able to participate in the ongoing suspect challenge on social media because he doesn't have a partner. "Suspect wants to do a suspect challenge but no suspect partner, okay goodnight" he wrote in his post, and in the caption he added, "it hurts."

Instagram users reacted to his post in various ways, flooding his comment section with laughing emojis.

"Suspect has many in his DM but he dey ignore them," social media personality Solomon Buchi commented.

"Suspect still dey wait for Rihanna," a fan humourously commented in reference to Don Jazzy's celebrity crush on Rihanna.

Another person wrote, "Be like say suspect go suspend suspect challenge na. Unto suspect full ground. Na a na you go dey find Rihanna."

It is worthy of note that the award-winning producer was once married to a woman named Michelle Jackson.

In April 2021, he revealed that he got married when he was 20 years old but got divorced two years later.

Don Jazzy got married to an American model (Don Jazzy)
Don Jazzy got married to an American model (Don Jazzy) Pulse Nigeria

In his X post at the time, he disclosed that he was married to an American model named Michelle Jackson, but the union was short-lived because of his dedication to his music.

Then in June 2024, he revealed that he was still single because he was still working on himself.

"I dey work on myself. so that when my head correct, my babe go enjoy me," he said in response to a fan's question about his marital status.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

