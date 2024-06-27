I'm working on myself - Don Jazzy opens up on why he hasn't remarried

On Thursday, June 26, 2024, the singer engaged in an interactive session with his followers on X and responded to their comments.

A fan posted, "Once you open any baddies page on Instagram, the first thing you’ll see is 'followed by Don Jazzy'. That man is everywhere." Don Jazzy in turn responded, saying, "I be ashawo na. Na why I never marry?"

Another X user then asked, "But fr @DONJAZZY, why aren't you married?" to which the artiste said, "I dey work on myself. so that when my head correct, my babe go enjoy me."

Don Jazzy's humorous revelation led to a series of reactions from his fans in the comment section, with many typing laughing emojis. A fan said, "This man self," and another commented, "Naso."

Other fans expressed their support for Don Jazzy's stance, "We plenty weh dey your back. Make me sef go work on myself asap," said an X user.

Recall that in April 2021, the producer revealed that he was once married when he was 20 years old but got divorced two years later. In his X post at the time, he disclosed that he was married to an American model named Michelle Jackson, but the union was short-lived because of his dedication to his music.

He wrote, "For so long, everyone keeps asking me, When am I getting married? Well, the truth is, almost 18 years ago, I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch, and it was beautiful. I loved love, and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and out, with such a soft heart. But then, me being so young and full of dreams, I went and messed it up because I was giving all my time to my music."