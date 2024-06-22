ADVERTISEMENT
Sophia Momodu accuses Davido of abandoning Imade for 2 years amid custody battle

Nurudeen Shotayo

Davido recently filed a suit against Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter, Imade.

Momodu's accusation was contained in a response to a lawsuit filed against her by the Afrobeats star over the custody of their daughter.

The statement, dated June 22, 2024, and issued by her legal representatives Punuka attorneys & Solicitors and Bimpe Ajegbomogun & Co, was exclusively obtained by Pulse Nigeria.

Davido had dragged the mother of his first child to court, seeking unfettered and unrestricted access to Miss Imade.

The motion was filed by the artist's lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, at the Lagos State High Court, on April 17, 2024.

The suit, tagged LD/1587PMC/2024, listed David Adedeji Adeleke as the applicant, while Momodu was listed as the sole respondent.

The singer stated that he has been fulfilling his paternal responsibilities to Imade over the years, including paying her school fees, providing transportation and even accommodation.

Davido claimed Momodu rejected the offer to stay in a condominium apartment he bought in a gated community at Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, insisting that he must continue to pay ₦5 million annually for a rented facility as his contribution towards Imade’s accommodation.

Among other claims, the singer also said he purchased vehicles to ensure Imade's transportation needs were met and claimed Sophia failed to inform him when one of the vehicles stopped working.

In her response, Momodu said Davido has not seen their daughter since July 2022 by his own choice, stressing that she has never denied him the opportunity to see Imade.

She recalled that the estranged lovers had two relationship spells from 2014 to 2017 and 2020 to 2022, during which Davido "provided financial support for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and other living expenses."

However, having called it quits with the Grammy-nominated artiste in 2022, Momodu claimed she's received several threats from Davido over her refusal to make herself available to him sexually.

"Sophia ended the relationship with David in July 2022. Since then, David has repeatedly threatened to make Sophia's life miserable if she does not make herself available to him sexually.

"Sophia has never denied him the opportunity to see his daughter. He has not reached out on special occasions such as her birthday or Christmas for the past two years, which has left his daughter distressed and questioning why her father has cut contact with her. Despite this, David posts images of her on social media to falsely portray himself as a supportive and active father," the statement partly read.

Momodu further revealed that the singer has since refrained from fulfilling his financial obligations to his daughter, leaving her to solely shoulder expenses including rent, living and travel costs, healthcare, and all other related expenses.

"Since July 2022, David has not fulfilled his financial responsibilities towards their daughter, leaving her school fees unpaid. Their daughter’s school has contacted him multiple times regarding the fees for the 2021/2022 school term and January 2023, with no response.

"Legal counsel was sought in February 2023, resulting in David's father, Mr Adedeji Adeleke, eventually paying the outstanding fees. Regardless of this neglect Sophia strongly maintains that the most important support David can provide to their daughter is his presence and emotional support," the statement added.

She disclosed that every attempt to establish a formal co-parenting arrangement with Davido has been futile, as his lawyers consistently refused to cooperate toward a mutually agreeable resolution, instead resorting to isolating her using the artiste's social influence and network.

Momodu stressed that she has never denied Davido access to their daughter, claiming only access to her body and intimacy, which he has taken issues with.

"David is in a publicly known relationship, and Sophia wishes him well. She seeks to move forward in her life free from harassment and verbal abuse," the statement concluded.

Sophia Momodu accuses Davido of abandoning Imade for 2 years amid custody battle

