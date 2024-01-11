ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu accuses the singer of threatening her life

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She threatens legal action if Davido does not cease from the alleged cyberbullying within 48 hours.

Davido had earlier said he only allowed his baby mama, Sophia Momodu to join him in his plane to Ghana because of his daughter, Imade. (Mp3bullet)
Davido had earlier said he only allowed his baby mama, Sophia Momodu to join him in his plane to Ghana because of his daughter, Imade. (Mp3bullet)

Recommended articles

In a document dated January 10, 2023, Momodu, through her lawyers, accused the singer of Cyberbullying, harassment and threat to her life. The document stated that the singer had paid blogs to publish false statements about her.

"We write further to out email under reference regarding the conduct of Mr. David Adeleke towards our client, which amounts to cyberbullying, harassment and threats to life of our client, Ms Sophia Momodu, and her close associates. This is in addition to several defamatory remarks and publications sponsored against the person of Ms Sophia Momodu by your client through different social media blogs," the document read in part.

The document drafted by Momodu's lawyers
The document drafted by Momodu's lawyers Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The document stressed that there had been previous emails to the singer's legal team regarding the matter, which had been ignored. Going on, they stated that Davido would be held responsible if anything happened to Momodu.

"Our client in the last couple of days has been subjected to a series of coordinated attacks and cyberbullying orchestrated by your client and his cohorts. We are again by this letter reiterating our position expressed in our earlier email that your client be held responsible for any harm that may befall our client," another person added.

Momodu's petition comes a day after Singer Tiwa Savage wrote a petition to the police against Davido on similar claims. She also alleged that he threatened her life because of her friendship with his baby mama, and requested that the Lagos State police look into it. In response, the police launched investigations into the matter.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Folu Storms to star alongside Seun Ajayi in new series 'Spiraling'

Folu Storms to star alongside Seun Ajayi in new series 'Spiraling'

I fear that Femi Falana and Wunmi want to kill me - Mohbad's father cries

I fear that Femi Falana and Wunmi want to kill me - Mohbad's father cries

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu accuses the singer of threatening her life

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu accuses the singer of threatening her life

I hate jungle justice now, but 'Issakaba' made me love it as a child

I hate jungle justice now, but 'Issakaba' made me love it as a child

I never said my music will glorify God - Spyro

I never said my music will glorify God - Spyro

Tobi Bakre celebrates 7 Nollywood recognitions received in the last 3 years

Tobi Bakre celebrates 7 Nollywood recognitions received in the last 3 years

Phyno releases music video for 'Do I' remix featuring Burna Boy

Phyno releases music video for 'Do I' remix featuring Burna Boy

Tiwa Savage's film 'Water and Garri' to debut on Prime Video in 2024

Tiwa Savage's film 'Water and Garri' to debut on Prime Video in 2024

Tobi Bakre, Ini-Abasi Jeffrey, Linda Leila Diatta make Berlinale Talents list

Tobi Bakre, Ini-Abasi Jeffrey, Linda Leila Diatta make Berlinale Talents list

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How many out of Davido's essentials did you guess? [Instagram/Davido]

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Ja Rule

Ja Rule unveils plans to establish school in Ghana

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua