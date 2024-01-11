Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu accuses the singer of threatening her life

In a document dated January 10, 2023, Momodu, through her lawyers, accused the singer of Cyberbullying, harassment and threat to her life. The document stated that the singer had paid blogs to publish false statements about her.

"We write further to out email under reference regarding the conduct of Mr. David Adeleke towards our client, which amounts to cyberbullying, harassment and threats to life of our client, Ms Sophia Momodu, and her close associates. This is in addition to several defamatory remarks and publications sponsored against the person of Ms Sophia Momodu by your client through different social media blogs," the document read in part.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The document stressed that there had been previous emails to the singer's legal team regarding the matter, which had been ignored. Going on, they stated that Davido would be held responsible if anything happened to Momodu.

"Our client in the last couple of days has been subjected to a series of coordinated attacks and cyberbullying orchestrated by your client and his cohorts. We are again by this letter reiterating our position expressed in our earlier email that your client be held responsible for any harm that may befall our client," another person added.