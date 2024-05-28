Sophia Momodu slams Davido's aid for suggesting he paid for their daughter's travels

In a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria on Children's Day, Imade said that she had been to numerous countries. But an aid to the singer, Israel DMW suggested that the trips where all paid for by Davido. "Oga's Money," Israel DMW said in the comment of the post.

In response to Israel's comment, Sophia Momodu took to X to call him out for attributing her hard work to Davido and his money.

“I told Isreal the 1st time he lied on social media that I didn’t find it funny & he apologised. Why he’s lying on his oga again on my child’s post is beyond me. What does my taking my child on a tour of the south of France have to do with your oga’s money? Y’all owe me so much money but have the audacity to be capping on social media. Is Isreal ok?" she said.

"Like.. I’m busy! I’ve always been very clear on understanding my purpose as a parent. It’s either you’re helping or you’re a distraction. Just capping anyhow on Children’s Day for that matter. Isreal no Dey fear God? What’s all this?" said Sophia in another post.

She concluded, "This is what happens when you openly disrespect someone’s boundaries. You’re too close to home to be telling such lies openly without considering the repercussions. As a single parent, openly telling such a lie even if it was 'jst a joke' actually has its repercussions. I work really hard to take care of my child & provide for her needs. It’s unfair to give people the impression that I’m being funded by some oga."