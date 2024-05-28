ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sophia Momodu slams Davido's aid for suggesting he paid for their daughter's travels

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stressed that taking her daughter, Imade, on a tour of France had nothing to do with Davido's money.

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu emphasises that she is not spending anybody's money
Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu emphasises that she is not spending anybody's money

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria on Children's Day, Imade said that she had been to numerous countries. But an aid to the singer, Israel DMW suggested that the trips where all paid for by Davido. "Oga's Money," Israel DMW said in the comment of the post.

In response to Israel's comment, Sophia Momodu took to X to call him out for attributing her hard work to Davido and his money.

ADVERTISEMENT

I told Isreal the 1st time he lied on social media that I didn’t find it funny & he apologised. Why he’s lying on his oga again on my child’s post is beyond me. What does my taking my child on a tour of the south of France have to do with your oga’s money? Y’all owe me so much money but have the audacity to be capping on social media. Is Isreal ok?" she said.

Israel DMW's now-deleted comment [Instagram/Instablog]
Israel DMW's now-deleted comment [Instagram/Instablog] Pulse Nigeria
Sophia Momodu's tweets [Yabaleftonline]
Sophia Momodu's tweets [Yabaleftonline] Pulse Nigeria
Sophia Momodu's tweets [Yabaleftonline]
Sophia Momodu's tweets [Yabaleftonline] Pulse Nigeria

"Like.. I’m busy! I’ve always been very clear on understanding my purpose as a parent. It’s either you’re helping or you’re a distraction. Just capping anyhow on Children’s Day for that matter. Isreal no Dey fear God? What’s all this?" said Sophia in another post.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sophia Momodu's tweets [Yabaleftonline]
Sophia Momodu's tweets [Yabaleftonline] Pulse Nigeria

She concluded, "This is what happens when you openly disrespect someone’s boundaries. You’re too close to home to be telling such lies openly without considering the repercussions. As a single parent, openly telling such a lie even if it was 'jst a joke' actually has its repercussions. I work really hard to take care of my child & provide for her needs. It’s unfair to give people the impression that I’m being funded by some oga."

She has since deleted her posts. Isreal has also deleted his comment.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sugarbana releases new EP titled 'ASHES'

Sugarbana releases new EP titled 'ASHES'

I low-key feel I make the kind of music she will like - Ayra Starr on Rihanna

I low-key feel I make the kind of music she will like - Ayra Starr on Rihanna

Ayra Starr closes in on Tyla's Spotify African record

Ayra Starr closes in on Tyla's Spotify African record

Kunle Afolayan says he once took a bank loan to make a film in new interview

Kunle Afolayan says he once took a bank loan to make a film in new interview

Charly Boy faces backlash for saying Wole Soyinka has a 'brain disease'

Charly Boy faces backlash for saying Wole Soyinka has a 'brain disease'

Bob Marley's Grandson teases remix of his hit single featuring Burna Boy

Bob Marley's Grandson teases remix of his hit single featuring Burna Boy

Sophia Momodu slams Davido's aid for suggesting he paid for their daughter's travels

Sophia Momodu slams Davido's aid for suggesting he paid for their daughter's travels

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' makes ₦71 million at the box office on opening weekend

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' makes ₦71 million at the box office on opening weekend

Burna Boy takes 'Twala Bam' remix to the top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Burna Boy takes 'Twala Bam' remix to the top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

She was petrified by the concept of rapture [Vanity Fair/RENELL MEDRANORENELL MEDRANO]

I needed a break - Ayo Edebiri says she left the church because of her LGBTQ friends

Tiwa Savage [instagram/Tiwasavage]

We are special and make our mark anywhere - Tiwa Savage describes Nigerians

Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Mádé Kútì [Instagram/madekuti]

This is how Mádé Kútì balances coming from the Aníkúlápóo-Kútì family