Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

According to Punch Newspapers, Davido asked the court for "unfettered and unrestricted access to Miss Imade," in a motion filed by his lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, at the Lagos State High Court, on April 17, 2024.

The suit, tagged LD/1587PMC/2024, listed Mr David Adedeji Adeleke as the applicant, while Ms Sophia Momodu was listed as the sole respondent.

In the suit, Davido went on to list some of the provisions he had made for their daughter over the years, including the payment of her school fees, transport and even accommodation.

He said, “I have been responsible for the payment of all the school fees of my daughter to provide her with the best education possible and to meet all her educational needs without a hitch."

The singer stated that he bought an apartment in a condominium gated community at Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos and claimed that Sophia turned his offer down.

“The respondent rejected the offer to stay and live at the above-described secured Oniru apartment, which had been purchased already, but demanded that I continue to pay N5,000,000 annually for a rented facility as my own contribution towards my daughter’s accommodation," he said.

Davido also wrote that he purchased vehicles to ensure that Imade's transportation needs were met and claimed that Sophia failed to inform him when one of the vehicles stopped working.

He wrote, “I bought a Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle for the use of the child and the respondent to meet the transport needs, including transportation of the child to and from school, etc.”

"She began to make excuses and complained that the Range Rover SUV was not in a good condition, however, she refused to inform me about that. Sequel to the information about the said condition of the vehicle, I provided another vehicle, Highlander SUV, and in addition, the sum of N5.8m as requested by her for the repair of the Range Rover SUV, making it two vehicles in the custody and use of the respondent and our daughter," he added.

According to the suit, the singer claimed that the mother of his child had continued to make demands to "frustrate him."