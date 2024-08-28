RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'm tired of the twisting of statements - Paul Okoye on P-Square rift

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He wants to focus on his solo career as Rudeboy.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also says there is more going on than people know [Instagram/IamKingRudy]
Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also says there is more going on than people know [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

Recommended articles

During a recent interview on the Afrobeats Podcast, hosted by Adesope Olajide, he was asked about his personal feelings regarding the unresolved issues between him and his brother.

"All we see publicly is 'Oh, the duo has separated and they can't settle, but personally as a human being in quiet moments. How do you feel that you can't work out?" Adesope asked.

Expressing his frustration, Rudeboy stated that he would rather avoid discussing the feud to avoid his words being twisted.

'I'm going to say something and I'm sorry. I know it's a show but I'd rather not say anything. I'm tired of this twisting of statements; you're a fan of Psquare and it's my family. So why would I say something now that would turn into something else? Let's stick to the Rudeboy," the singer replied.

This comes after he revealed that the P-square duo had split up yet again on August 1, 2024. Paul further shared that Peter petitioned him and their older brother Jude Okoye to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who invited him in. In the interview, Paul also shared that the EFCC investigated and cleared him of any financial misappropriation.

After that, Peter replied to his public statements in an open letter, stating that Paul's interview undermined their joint legacy and his individual contributions to the group. He also stressed that he is in no competition with his twin.

Their public spat has since garnered reactions from Nigerians both at home and abroad, and politician Peter Obi visited the brothers individually in a bid to reconcile them.

See the full Afrobeats Podcast interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm tired of the twisting of statements - Paul Okoye on P-Square rift

I'm tired of the twisting of statements - Paul Okoye on P-Square rift

I love that people call my music Afro-depression - Omah Lay

I love that people call my music Afro-depression - Omah Lay

Nigerian actor Yusuf Olorungbebe dies after days on life support

Nigerian actor Yusuf Olorungbebe dies after days on life support

VeryDarkMan begs Davido to release Dammy Krane from prison

VeryDarkMan begs Davido to release Dammy Krane from prison

The revival of Indigenous Language films in Nollywood

The revival of Indigenous Language films in Nollywood

Gunna, Victony perform at Asake's landmark 'Lungu Boy' Los Angeles concert

Gunna, Victony perform at Asake's landmark 'Lungu Boy' Los Angeles concert

I'm a grown ass woman - BBNaija's Chinwe on intimacy in the house

I'm a grown ass woman - BBNaija's Chinwe on intimacy in the house

TG Omori reveals kidney donation from his brother 4 months after he quit smoking

TG Omori reveals kidney donation from his brother 4 months after he quit smoking

Nigerian international star CKAY launches record label, Boyfriend Music

Nigerian international star CKAY launches record label, Boyfriend Music

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Trending

Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) were evicted on August 17,2024 [BBN]

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

DJ Cuppy reflects on her baptism in Christ [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

Lolo says that men are becoming open to botox and facelifts

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges men do body modifications all the time

Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin