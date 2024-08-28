I'm tired of the twisting of statements - Paul Okoye on P-Square rift

During a recent interview on the Afrobeats Podcast, hosted by Adesope Olajide, he was asked about his personal feelings regarding the unresolved issues between him and his brother.

"All we see publicly is 'Oh, the duo has separated and they can't settle, but personally as a human being in quiet moments. How do you feel that you can't work out?" Adesope asked.

Expressing his frustration, Rudeboy stated that he would rather avoid discussing the feud to avoid his words being twisted.

'I'm going to say something and I'm sorry. I know it's a show but I'd rather not say anything. I'm tired of this twisting of statements; you're a fan of Psquare and it's my family. So why would I say something now that would turn into something else? Let's stick to the Rudeboy," the singer replied.

This comes after he revealed that the P-square duo had split up yet again on August 1, 2024. Paul further shared that Peter petitioned him and their older brother Jude Okoye to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who invited him in. In the interview, Paul also shared that the EFCC investigated and cleared him of any financial misappropriation.

After that, Peter replied to his public statements in an open letter, stating that Paul's interview undermined their joint legacy and his individual contributions to the group. He also stressed that he is in no competition with his twin.

Their public spat has since garnered reactions from Nigerians both at home and abroad, and politician Peter Obi visited the brothers individually in a bid to reconcile them.