Paul confirms P-Square's latest split, says twin brother used EFCC to arrest him

In a recent interview with City FM, Paul Okoye who is one-half of the legendary duo P-Square revealed that he has parted ways with his twin brother Peter after the latter said he was no longer interested in the group.

When asked if "P-Square is good right now", Paul replied in the negative.

While expressing his reluctance to go into details of their dispute, Paul Okoye shared that the group had creative differences over how they wanted to make their music.

"He sent me a message that he was no longer interested. He told me to my face that he wants to quit," Paul said confirming the split.

He further shared that his twin brother Peter requested that they don't make the split public, a decision he wasn't comfortable with because of the chances of being labeled the bad person should he choose to reactivate his solo career.

"When I go solo, they will call me a bad person that's why I need to start speaking so the fans can know what's going on," Paul says on his decision to go public.

Paul further shared that Peter petitioned him and their older brother Jude Okoye to the EFCC who invited him in which reflects how badly his relationship with his brother has deteriorated.

In the interview, Paul also shared that the EFCC investigated and cleared him of any financial misappropriation.

"I just want to resume my career as Rudeboy. I have over 200 songs just lying there," Paul says on reactivating his solo career while also boasting that he wrote 99% of their songs as P-Square.

Readers will recall that P-Square had a fallout that led to their split in 2017 which was followed by a solo career where they adopted the name Mr. P (Peter) and Rudeboy (Paul).

The award-winning duo got back together in 2021 and marked their reunion with a concert in Lagos where they apologised to their fans. After reuniting, P-Square released the tracks 'Jaiye' and 'Find Somebody' ahead of a highly anticipated new album.

Their latest split marks another low point in the relationship of the iconic duo who's one of the biggest music stars to emerge from Africa.