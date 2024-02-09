I'm definitely a lover boy - singer Shallipopi confesses
He also revealed that he got a heartbreak sign tattooed on his arm after his very first heartbreak.
Recommended articles
Speaking with British media personality, Madam Joyce, he shed light on his commitment to monogamous relationships, firmly stating that he has never been involved in a polygamous relationship. The artist also stressed that he is currently not looking for love.
"I'm a lover boy. If I had a girl I'd be talking to her every time, but I'm not looking for love at the moment, if it comes it comes but I no dey find. If It comes on its own, it's real, I'm just gonna let it happen. I just would want her to be herself," he said.
When talking about heartbreak, which he represented by the slang "breakfast," Shallipopi asserted that he has been hurt before, and has a tattoo to prove it.
Shallipopi said, "Everybody must chop breakfast, I have chop breakfast many times and the worst one was the one that made me draw this heartbreak tattoo on my arm. I was the one who ended the relationship because i was hurt. If I wasn't a lover boy, I won't draw a heartbreak tattoo on my arm."
Going on, the singer asserted that he has never cheated on a romantic partner and will never.
In his words, “I have never been in a polygamous relationship. I stick to one woman if I am in a relationship. I can’t double date because you can get exposed easily. If you have a girlfriend, you love your girlfriend and you cheat, you will definitely be caught. I don’t cheat because I will be caught. It’s not as if I’m easily caught. You can act smart and cheat, but you know that you are lying to yourself."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng