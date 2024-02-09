ADVERTISEMENT
I'm definitely a lover boy - singer Shallipopi confesses

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also revealed that he got a heartbreak sign tattooed on his arm after his very first heartbreak.

Shallipopi says that if he had a girl, he'd call her all the time
Shallipopi says that if he had a girl, he'd call her all the time

Speaking with British media personality, Madam Joyce, he shed light on his commitment to monogamous relationships, firmly stating that he has never been involved in a polygamous relationship. The artist also stressed that he is currently not looking for love.

"I'm a lover boy. If I had a girl I'd be talking to her every time, but I'm not looking for love at the moment, if it comes it comes but I no dey find. If It comes on its own, it's real, I'm just gonna let it happen. I just would want her to be herself," he said.

When talking about heartbreak, which he represented by the slang "breakfast," Shallipopi asserted that he has been hurt before, and has a tattoo to prove it.

Shallipopi said, "Everybody must chop breakfast, I have chop breakfast many times and the worst one was the one that made me draw this heartbreak tattoo on my arm. I was the one who ended the relationship because i was hurt. If I wasn't a lover boy, I won't draw a heartbreak tattoo on my arm."

Going on, the singer asserted that he has never cheated on a romantic partner and will never.

In his words, “I have never been in a polygamous relationship. I stick to one woman if I am in a relationship. I can’t double date because you can get exposed easily. If you have a girlfriend, you love your girlfriend and you cheat, you will definitely be caught. I don’t cheat because I will be caught. It’s not as if I’m easily caught. You can act smart and cheat, but you know that you are lying to yourself."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

I'm definitely a lover boy - singer Shallipopi confesses

I'm definitely a lover boy - singer Shallipopi confesses

