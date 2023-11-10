Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

His dexterous delivery, engaging persona and profound lyrics that shed light on various aspects of urban life have set him up to be the year’s biggest breakout sensation.

Shallipopi is set to close out the year with a debut album, 'Presido La Pluto'. The album is a wholesome expression of the lessons of growth Shallipopi has learnt in his rise to prominence. The project gives an

opportunity for fans and the audience alike to experience new shades of Shallipopi’s artistry. 'Presido La Pluto' combines a range of influences weaved into the Afrobeats sound that underscores Shallipopi’s ability to thrive across different shades of the genre.

The 12-track album features singles 'Oscroh (Pepperline)' and 'Things on Things', and also guest appearances from Focalistic, Odumodublvck and one of the latest Plutomania Records signees, ZerryDL.

Shallipopi shines through across the project’s 12 songs and has standout performances on records like 'Evil Receive', 'Cast' and 'Over the Seas'.

'Evil Receive' sees Shallipopi showcase his dexterous delivery, unearthing new melody pockets that will surely excite fans and the audience.

The Pluto Presido shares good chemistry with Focalistic on 'Over the Seas', creating a record capable of existing across the Nigerian and South African markets. On 'Cast', Shallipopi hosts Odumodublvck and the result is a record with a great amount of replay value.

'Presido La Pluto' is to be released under Plutomania Records and Dapper Music and Entertainment. Speaking on the album and Dapper Music’s partnership with Shallipopi & Plutomania Records, Damilola “Dapper” Akinwunmi added;

“Shallipopi’s debut album is a statement. It is also a consolidation of his growth this year, becoming the biggest breakout artiste in Nigeria through sheer originality, confidence and star power.”