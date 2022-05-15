RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]
Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

As usual, all your favourite celebrities turned out in their numbers for what many describe as Nigeria's version of the Academy Awards.

One feat about the awards night was the glitz and glamour that resonated from the moment you stepped into the red carpet.

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]
Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

Nigerian celebrities spent their hard-earned money to look the best and sometimes even tried as much as possible to outshine themselves.

From the makeup, shoes, dresses, suits and accessories, you were sure to see these guys go the extra mile. Who doesn't want to be the talk of the night?

However, that was where some of your favourite celebrities stepped out of line.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifuennada joined many of her colleagues on the red carpet at the eighth AMVCA with one of the most talked-about outfits of the evening.

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]
Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

If you are an ardent follower of the Nigerian fashion industry or a fashion enthusiast, her outfit read the popular fashion stylist Toyin Lawani all over it.

It was a black outfit filled with masks and all that stuff Lawani uses to make her clothes and make you wonder if she is actually human - please I mean this in a good way.

While fans were still trying to figure out if the outfit was met for a red carpet or the Met Gala, Ifuennada decided to clear the air about her now controversial outfit - a very wrong move.

"My entire look is worth over 100k USD... Yes, you read that right! So if you don't have a minimum of 10k USD in a domiciliary acct, you have no right to speak on my Look. Basically, stay away from criticising my outfit if you're a broke a$s," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Excuse me ma, that is a lie! Do you know how much that is in our failing Naira? A whopping N58M! A lie you should never tell to even your most vulnerable fan. Sources close to Lawani say that dress didn't even cost that much!

Now Nigerian celebrities need to know this. Telling tales like this especially when you have a huge fan base should be avoided.

These kinds of 'lamba' are the exact reasons why when celebrities have challenges in the future, especially health-related and they seek financial aid, most Nigerians look the other way.

Ifuennada has on several occasions revealed that she lives a very flamboyant lifestyle.

In 2019, the Nollywood actress turned reality TV star said she spent N1M on perfumes in one year.

"This year on my birthday I spent one million naira on perfumes. I literally spent one million in one week. The thing is that I love perfumes a lot...yea and everybody know that," she said in a video at that time.

Even if you are Elon Musk's heir apparent, that's some outrageous amount of money to spend on perfumes.

As someone who has closely followed the lifestyles of most Nigerian reality TV stars over the last five years, Ifuennada hasn't really bagged major endorsement deals to equate the lifestyle she has portrayed.

This is not to say she doesn't have other successful businesses.

We get it, Ifu. As a celebrity you have to stay relevant, or else the world would forget about you in a hurry. For someone who partook in the third season of Big Brother Naija, staying relevant has to be a daily headache.

Reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]
Reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

The seventh season of the reality TV show will be commencing soon and that's a big problem for the market value of all the former housemates including the past winners.

We know how hard it is to stay popular, bag endorsement deals, movie roles and drop hit songs in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

There are so many ways to remain pertinent in the ever evolving entertainment industry, but telling blatant lies, shouldn't be one of them.

*Pulse Editor's Opinion is the viewpoint of an Editor at Pulse. It does not represent the opinion of the Organisation Pulse.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

