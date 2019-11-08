Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has revealed that she spent a million naira on perfumes alone in one week.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, November 8, 2019. The actress turned reality TV star while chatting with a friend in the video revealed that during her last birthday she spent a lot of money buying perfumes because she loves to smell good.

"This year on my birthday I spent one million naira on perfumes. I literally spent one million in one week. The thing is that I love perfumes a lot...yea and everybody know that. Just that sometimes it's not every time you get the original stuff. Like I have bought fake perfumes, the person that sold me fake perfumes the last time is watching this video, so when you see the original ones, you just want to buy buy buy buy...," she said.

Since posting the video, social media has been in a state of commotion as people wonder how she would spend that outrageous amount of money on perfumes.

Ifu Ennada is no newcomer to being in the news for both the good, the bad and ugly reasons. In an exclusive chat with Pulse back in 2018, the actress talked about how she almost dated a guy with low self-esteem.

The interview...

Ifu Ennada was a guest at PULSE where she got to talk about what she has been up to. When asked about her relationship status, the beautiful actress revealed that she was not only single but ready to mingle. Then she went on to share her experience with a guy she thinks had low self-esteem and so couldn't handle a relationship.

"I almost dated some guy some months ago but his low self-esteem was beyond incurable. If I tell you how much I gave this guy, you know and it was free money. Because you are going through stuff, borrowed money from someone and I am helping you out and all of that now transform to low self-esteem and I get all of that...it was just really really sad because I felt like it was something that was gonna work, I liked the age, I loved the character but what I didn't like was that there was that low self-esteem and honesty I can't deal with that," she said.

Ifuennada also got to talk about the recent fracas between fans of former housemates and how she joined in appealing for these guys to call a truce.