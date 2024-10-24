RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don't know much about Verydarkman's activism - Falz

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He was mainly aware of his fight against unregistered skincare vendors, but not much outside of that.

Falz voices his belief that VDM is desperately trying to ruin his image
Falz voices his belief that VDM is desperately trying to ruin his image

Recommended articles

Speaking on the Afrobeats Podcast, Falz said, "I don't know much about his activism; I'd be honest with you. Prior to the first video where he mentioned me and my dad, I hadn't seen much of him."

The rapper stressed that the one time he was familiar with Verdarkman's cause was when he waged war against unregistered skincare vendors in Nigeria, which launched him into the spotlight.

"What I had seen and remember seeing was from a while ago. Some stuff about people who didn't have NAFDAC numbers and were selling bleaching products. At the time when I saw those clips, I thought, 'This person seems to be doing something right; this is a good cause,' but aside from that, I wouldn't lie to you, I haven't seen much of his work."

ADVERTISEMENT

This interview comes amid the ongoing court case between Falz, his father Femi Falana, and Verdarkman as a result of defamatory statements made by the latter.

On the statements made by VDM, Falz said, "Now this person one day thought it wise to turn on his ring light, sit down, and fire direct statements, insinuations, and innuendoes and allege that myself and my dad connived with certain individuals to manipulate justice and bribe the EFCC."

"He also added that the reason I had done this was because I had a homosexual relationship with Bobrisky. Going further to say that my posturing as an activist is false. How would anyone feel? These are horrible things to say without proof. How can you just come and allege all these things?" he added.

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Phil Clasiq’s Journey to Afro-Fusion Royalty

Phil Clasiq’s Journey to Afro-Fusion Royalty

Burna Boy previews new song at sold-out Los Angeles concert

Burna Boy previews new song at sold-out Los Angeles concert

I don't know much about Verydarkman's activism - Falz

I don't know much about Verydarkman's activism - Falz

TikTok AI content creator Jarvis reveals tumour in her jaw is growing

TikTok AI content creator Jarvis reveals tumour in her jaw is growing

If you're looking for trouble, lets go - Falz replies Verydarkman

If you're looking for trouble, lets go - Falz replies Verydarkman

Timaya reveals the two Nigerian artists who impressed him when they collaborated

Timaya reveals the two Nigerian artists who impressed him when they collaborated

British star, Idris Elba to relocate to Africa to support its film industry

British star, Idris Elba to relocate to Africa to support its film industry

Why is the southeast so militarised? - Kanayo O. Kanayo

Why is the southeast so militarised? - Kanayo O. Kanayo

Timaya decries high cost of promotion as music videos now cost ₦100 million

Timaya decries high cost of promotion as music videos now cost ₦100 million

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speed Darlington stresses that he has not been humbled.

The police violated my rights - Speed Darlington on recent arrest

Joann Kelly alleges that abuse began when she 8 or 9 years old [Instagram/Buku.abi]

R. Kelly's daughter speaks up for first time after revealing he abused her as a child

Femi Kuti wants Nigerians to fight for their country (max1023fm)

Femi Kuti urges Nigerians to stay and fight for the country

Bobrisky has been urged to issue a public apology and retract his defamatory viral audio against Falana and Falz. [Facebook]

I did not defame Falz or Falana - Bobrisky breaks silence