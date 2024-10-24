I don't know much about Verydarkman's activism - Falz

Speaking on the Afrobeats Podcast, Falz said, "I don't know much about his activism; I'd be honest with you. Prior to the first video where he mentioned me and my dad, I hadn't seen much of him."

The rapper stressed that the one time he was familiar with Verdarkman's cause was when he waged war against unregistered skincare vendors in Nigeria, which launched him into the spotlight.

"What I had seen and remember seeing was from a while ago. Some stuff about people who didn't have NAFDAC numbers and were selling bleaching products. At the time when I saw those clips, I thought, 'This person seems to be doing something right; this is a good cause,' but aside from that, I wouldn't lie to you, I haven't seen much of his work."

This interview comes amid the ongoing court case between Falz, his father Femi Falana, and Verdarkman as a result of defamatory statements made by the latter.

On the statements made by VDM, Falz said, "Now this person one day thought it wise to turn on his ring light, sit down, and fire direct statements, insinuations, and innuendoes and allege that myself and my dad connived with certain individuals to manipulate justice and bribe the EFCC."

"He also added that the reason I had done this was because I had a homosexual relationship with Bobrisky. Going further to say that my posturing as an activist is false. How would anyone feel? These are horrible things to say without proof. How can you just come and allege all these things?" he added.

See the full interview below: