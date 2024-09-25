ADVERTISEMENT
Falz trends for reportedly helping Bobrisky drop money laundering charges

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Bobrisky also reportedly admitted to not serving his sentence for abusing the naira.

Very Dark Man claims that Falz and his father helped Bobrisky avert his sentence for abusing the naira [Instagram/Falzthebahdguy]
In a scathing viral audio released by social media personality VeryDarkMan on September 24, 2024, Bobrisky alleged that some unnamed EFCC officers collected ₦15 million from him to drop money laundering charges against him.

He also admitted to paying EFCC ₦15 million to clear his money laundering case, also adding how he was taken into a private apartment instead of prison to serve his sentence for abusing the naira.

Bobrisky also alleged that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and his son assisted in getting the charges dropped and keeping him out of prison. Very Dark Man then alleged that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, a renowned SAN were the ones behind Bobrisky's ordeal.

After the audio raked significant attention, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the Commission’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, ordered an investigation into the matter.

As a result of this, Falz promptly became a trending matter on X and other social media, with many Nigerians reacting to the allegations.

Falz trends at No 1 on X
Falz trends at No 1 on X Pulse Nigeria

An X user defended the rapper, saying, "Falz linked his father to defend bobrisky.. how is that a crime??? Or bobrisky doesn’t deserve legal Defence??? Y’all saying it like he bribed or stole public funds."

"Falz and his dad only provided legal services to Bobrisky from that voice note I listened to, except there’s another one out there. People apply for pardon and na lawyer go run am except they did it illegally. I still don’t see anything they did wrong. It wasn’t even help, he paid," said another user.

Another user expressed his shock, "na falz involvement really shock me tbh."

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in April 2024 for mutilating the naira, spraying and flaunting wads of new naira notes at the premiere of the film Beasts of Two Worlds on March 24, 2024. He was sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty and Bobrisky claimed he served his full term.

However, these viral audios claim otherwise.

