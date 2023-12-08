ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I converted to Islam out of love for my husband - Mercy Aigbe

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Aww! The things we do for love.

Mercy Aigbe's new marriage is somewhat controversial because her husband already had a wife, making her his second wife.
Mercy Aigbe's new marriage is somewhat controversial because her husband already had a wife, making her his second wife.

Recommended articles

Appearing on the Your View talk show, the veteran actress expressed her admiration for her husband Kazim Adeoti, emphasising that her love for him made it easy for her to change her religion. Additionally, her stress-free persona made the switch to embrace Islam even easier for her.

Mercy Aigbe's husband is a businessman
Mercy Aigbe's husband is a businessman Pulse Nigeria

She said, "I love my husband so very much; I'm such a lover girl and I'm very emotional, and I love love. I'm a 45-year-old woman, and I am responsible for my actions and decisions, so my family didn't say much. The thing is when it comes to religion, I am a very liberal person, and I love my husband. It's all exciting for me because I am learning the religion and everything, so it's exciting. But at the end of the day, we all serve one God."

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in April 2023, the actress stunned her fans on social media by announcing her conversion right before Ramadan began, revealing her name as Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.

On that day, she expressed her joy, saying, "I’m so, so, so excited. I feel fulfilled actually. This is actually my first Ramadan lecture, and then Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam. It’s like gathering people and letting them be aware of what Allah says so that we can follow the rules that Allah has set. So I’m so happy that people that we called came here.”

Following her announcement, she began to adjust to the changes little by little, though she confessed that she struggled with waking up early to eat before fasting. Then in June, she followed her husband on a religious pilgrimage to Mecca.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Vibez’s shows artistic evolution on 'NAHAMciaga' EP [Review]

Seyi Vibez’s shows artistic evolution on 'NAHAMciaga' EP [Review]

I converted to Islam out of love for my husband - Mercy Aigbe

I converted to Islam out of love for my husband - Mercy Aigbe

Nigerian rapper Oladips clears the air on 'fake death' saga, apologises

Nigerian rapper Oladips clears the air on 'fake death' saga, apologises

Here's why actor Bolanle Ninalowo left his life as a banker

Here's why actor Bolanle Ninalowo left his life as a banker

Ayra Starr is the next Rihanna - David Guetta

Ayra Starr is the next Rihanna - David Guetta

Here are 3 Nollywood movie/series recommendations for this weekend

Here are 3 Nollywood movie/series recommendations for this weekend

Rising Afrobeats sensation Konstance excites on new single 'For You'

Rising Afrobeats sensation Konstance excites on new single 'For You'

Award-winning producer Sarz taps Asake & Gunna for new single 'Happiness'

Award-winning producer Sarz taps Asake & Gunna for new single 'Happiness'

Fast-rising music talent RiNE releases exciting new singles

Fast-rising music talent RiNE releases exciting new singles

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jackie Appiah gives Akosombo Dam flood victims life-changing jobs to mark 40th birthday

Jackie Appiah gives Akosombo Dam flood victims life-changing jobs on 40th b'day [photos]

Comedian Buchi can now see and speak to his children whenever he wants to [Instagram/Buchicomedian]

Comedian, Buchi said he has been granted full access to his children

Singer Portable appears at the British Fashion Awards [Instagram/portablebaeby]

Portable makes waves chilling with Skepta at the British Fashion Awards

Mr Eazi

I was cancelled for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music – Mr Eazi