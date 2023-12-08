I converted to Islam out of love for my husband - Mercy Aigbe

Appearing on the Your View talk show, the veteran actress expressed her admiration for her husband Kazim Adeoti, emphasising that her love for him made it easy for her to change her religion. Additionally, her stress-free persona made the switch to embrace Islam even easier for her.

Pulse Nigeria

She said, "I love my husband so very much; I'm such a lover girl and I'm very emotional, and I love love. I'm a 45-year-old woman, and I am responsible for my actions and decisions, so my family didn't say much. The thing is when it comes to religion, I am a very liberal person, and I love my husband. It's all exciting for me because I am learning the religion and everything, so it's exciting. But at the end of the day, we all serve one God."

Back in April 2023, the actress stunned her fans on social media by announcing her conversion right before Ramadan began, revealing her name as Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.

On that day, she expressed her joy, saying, "I’m so, so, so excited. I feel fulfilled actually. This is actually my first Ramadan lecture, and then Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam. It’s like gathering people and letting them be aware of what Allah says so that we can follow the rules that Allah has set. So I’m so happy that people that we called came here.”