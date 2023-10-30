I am a lover, not a womaniser - Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo
He is telling the public that he is not what some people think he is, and there was no infidelity in his former marriage.
Appearing on the TVC channel's special segment called Your View, he cleared the air regarding the 'womanising' narrative that he is not what some people think because of his looks. He stressed that even if he were hypothetically pretending not to be a womaniser, he would not have been able to keep the rouse up forever.
Nino B referred to his acting career, noting that in the five to seven years he has spent acting, there have never been reports of infidelity or domestic violence.
He said, “The truth has no lies in it, number one. And number two, you can’t wear a mask for six months, not even saying a year or five years. You are all ladies, and you’re journalists. And I know you guys are everywhere; in the blogs and everything. In the past five, six, seven years have you heard of infidelity about me? Have you heard of domestic violence?"
He also stressed that he will continue to be a lover despite the split from his ex-wife Bunmi after 16 years together.
“She’s not a star. She became a star through my love. Get that fact very clear. When I meet another woman tomorrow and I fall in love, I will do exactly the same thing. I’m a lover,” he said.
On September 1, 2023, Nino B publicly announced that he and his ex-wife had gotten a divorce. In his long and detailed post that day, he called the current phase of his life sad but necessary, adding that they were focusing on their children. Following the announcement, social media sleuths tried to ascertain what the possible cause of their divorce was, with some hinting at infidelity. He then noted that he did not owe the public an explanation.
