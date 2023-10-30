ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am a lover, not a womaniser - Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He is telling the public that he is not what some people think he is, and there was no infidelity in his former marriage.

Because of his an eye-catching physique, a lot of people assume that he is a boy toy [Instagram/IamNinoB]
Because of his an eye-catching physique, a lot of people assume that he is a boy toy [Instagram/IamNinoB]

Recommended articles

Appearing on the TVC channel's special segment called Your View, he cleared the air regarding the 'womanising' narrative that he is not what some people think because of his looks. He stressed that even if he were hypothetically pretending not to be a womaniser, he would not have been able to keep the rouse up forever.

Nino B referred to his acting career, noting that in the five to seven years he has spent acting, there have never been reports of infidelity or domestic violence.

He said, “The truth has no lies in it, number one. And number two, you can’t wear a mask for six months, not even saying a year or five years. You are all ladies, and you’re journalists. And I know you guys are everywhere; in the blogs and everything. In the past five, six, seven years have you heard of infidelity about me? Have you heard of domestic violence?"

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stressed that he will continue to be a lover despite the split from his ex-wife Bunmi after 16 years together.

“She’s not a star. She became a star through my love. Get that fact very clear. When I meet another woman tomorrow and I fall in love, I will do exactly the same thing. I’m a lover,” he said.

Bolanle Ninolowo. and Bumni had two children during the marriage [Instagram/QueenNinoB]
Bolanle Ninolowo. and Bumni had two children during the marriage [Instagram/QueenNinoB] Pulse Nigeria

On September 1, 2023, Nino B publicly announced that he and his ex-wife had gotten a divorce. In his long and detailed post that day, he called the current phase of his life sad but necessary, adding that they were focusing on their children. Following the announcement, social media sleuths tried to ascertain what the possible cause of their divorce was, with some hinting at infidelity. He then noted that he did not owe the public an explanation.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Rema's 'RAVAGE' sets new Spotify Nigeria opening day record for an EP

Rema's 'RAVAGE' sets new Spotify Nigeria opening day record for an EP

I am a lover, not a womaniser - Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo

I am a lover, not a womaniser - Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo

I’m ready to act in movies - Tems on future plans

I’m ready to act in movies - Tems on future plans

Desmond Elliot, Kate Henshaw to serve as jury for 12th AFRIFF

Desmond Elliot, Kate Henshaw to serve as jury for 12th AFRIFF

Netflix acquires exciting indigenous drama series 'Ololade'

Netflix acquires exciting indigenous drama series 'Ololade'

Here's what we know about Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman's upcoming movie

Here's what we know about Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman's upcoming movie

Omah Lay previews unreleased song in sold out Paris concert

Omah Lay previews unreleased song in sold out Paris concert

Adebola Williams and wife Kehinde welcome their first child

Adebola Williams and wife Kehinde welcome their first child

Pulse Sports

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

'Jesus is King' – Rema dismisses Illuminati initiation rumours

Venita Akpofure and ex hubby, Terna Tarka with one of their daughters [LindaIkeji]

I did not give her out to guests in our home - BBNaija Venita's ex-husband

Davido and Chioma have also welcomed babies this month [Instagram]

Here are 4 celebrities who have welcomed babies this October

Mercy Chinwo and her husband are now parents

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child