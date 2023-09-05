I owe nobody any explanation on why my marriage crashed - Bolanle Ninolowo

The flustered actor took to his Instagram story on Monday, September 4, 2023, to warn critics and bloggers to refrain from spreading fake news about him. He emphasised his right to his privacy, noting that he owes nobody any explanations as to why his 16-year-old marriage failed.

Calling the bloggers out, he said, "A conqueror doesn't speak! I owe no one no explanation for my life decisions!! Bloggers are simply hypocrites in thirst for clout!!"

Nino went further to debunk the narrative behind the end of his marriage circulating in the media, calling them old news. He stressed that he and his estranged wife had restored their marriage after hitting a stumbling block over six years ago, and had been fine since. The actor also hinted that he is celebrating the end of the marriage while others are worried about him.

He said, "Any interviews circulating of me are old from 6 years ago which was before I restored the marriage that has now finally ended! Na me dey jubilate, na una dey worry. God wey help me go help una ooo..."

Nino's post comes after he announced that he and his wife Bunmi have decided to go their separate ways on Friday, September 1, 2023. He had requested privacy in the moment of healing without stating what had led to the split. The news took his fans and followers by surprise leaving many wondering, 'What happened?'

The internet sleuths took it upon themselves to investigate into the potential causes of the split. During this, one of Nino's interviews from 2022 with popular media personality Chude Jideownwo was dug up. In this interview, he disclosed that he and his wife Bunmi had to start their marriage over because of his infidelity.

