ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I owe nobody any explanation on why my marriage crashed - Bolanle Ninolowo

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also debunks the online narratives concerning his failed marriage.

Bolanle Ninolowo is jubilating over the divorce
Bolanle Ninolowo is jubilating over the divorce

Recommended articles

The flustered actor took to his Instagram story on Monday, September 4, 2023, to warn critics and bloggers to refrain from spreading fake news about him. He emphasised his right to his privacy, noting that he owes nobody any explanations as to why his 16-year-old marriage failed.

Calling the bloggers out, he said, "A conqueror doesn't speak! I owe no one no explanation for my life decisions!! Bloggers are simply hypocrites in thirst for clout!!"

Bolanle Ninolowo's Instagram story post.
Bolanle Ninolowo's Instagram story post. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Nino went further to debunk the narrative behind the end of his marriage circulating in the media, calling them old news. He stressed that he and his estranged wife had restored their marriage after hitting a stumbling block over six years ago, and had been fine since. The actor also hinted that he is celebrating the end of the marriage while others are worried about him.

He said, "Any interviews circulating of me are old from 6 years ago which was before I restored the marriage that has now finally ended! Na me dey jubilate, na una dey worry. God wey help me go help una ooo..."

Nino's post comes after he announced that he and his wife Bunmi have decided to go their separate ways on Friday, September 1, 2023. He had requested privacy in the moment of healing without stating what had led to the split. The news took his fans and followers by surprise leaving many wondering, 'What happened?'

Ninolowo and his estranged wife Bunmi have two children.
Ninolowo and his estranged wife Bunmi have two children. Pulse Nigeria

The internet sleuths took it upon themselves to investigate into the potential causes of the split. During this, one of Nino's interviews from 2022 with popular media personality Chude Jideownwo was dug up. In this interview, he disclosed that he and his wife Bunmi had to start their marriage over because of his infidelity.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of this, it was speculated that the marriage crashed because of his infidelity towards his wife, but he is saying that those claims are false.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drake gifts fan $50,000 for using his furniture funds to attend his concert

Drake gifts fan $50,000 for using his furniture funds to attend his concert

Netflix is set to adapt Femi Osofisan's novel Pirates

Netflix is set to adapt Femi Osofisan's novel "Pirates"

Cinema ticket sales climb from ₦482.5m in July to ₦603.6m in August

Cinema ticket sales climb from ₦482.5m in July to ₦603.6m in August

Ruger shows the making of a hedonist in 'Ru The World'

Ruger shows the making of a hedonist in 'Ru The World'

I owe nobody any explanation on why my marriage crashed - Bolanle Ninolowo

I owe nobody any explanation on why my marriage crashed - Bolanle Ninolowo

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its voting phase

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its voting phase

Doyin's scheming fails during eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin's scheming fails during eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

'Equalizer 3' kicks 'Kesari' to third place at Nigerian box office

'Equalizer 3' kicks 'Kesari' to third place at Nigerian box office

Omashola wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Omashola wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bolanle Ninolowo and his wife have split up. [Instagram/QueenNinoB]

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia thanks everyone for their words of comfort

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Ruth Kadiri [Instagram/@ruthkadiri]

'I'll take legal action if you don't refrain from airing my content" - Ruth Kadiri warns

Patrick Doyle believes that Burna boy has done nothing to deserve the credit that he has received.

Burna Boy has become an arrogant and obnoxious monster - Patrick Doyle