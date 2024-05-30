Here's how Joeboy and other Nigerian celebrities reacted to the new National anthem

This swift change has led to a chain of various reactions from Nigerians across social media, celebrities included.

Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who resided in Nigeria during its independence era, wrote the lyrics for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” while "Arise O Compatriots" was written by Pa Benedict Odiase, a Nigerian composer.

Here's how some Nigerian celebrities reacted to the news:

1. Joeboy

Nigerian singer Joeboy expressed his displeasure over the change on X, saying, "Of all the problems Nigerians have to deal with, changing the national anthem is priority? Okay naw."

2. Adekunle Gold

Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold reacted to a fan's post on X which said, "In my opinion, our President should just pay Adekunle Gold and adopt his new song ‘Rodo’ as our national anthem. We have seen enough of it."

Humorously, the singer agreed saying, "That one sef dey." He also posted on X “No one thought Timi Dakolo’s Great Nation makes a better anthem?”

3. Teni

Upon hearing the news, singer Teni took to X to express her fondness for the now-changed anthem.

She said, "Arise o compatriots, I’ll miss you, thank you for so many childhood memories. Till we meet again, love SM."

4. Kate Henshaw

Following the change in the Nigerian anthem, Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw took to X to criticise the decision, highlighting the existing issues in Nigeria.

"In the midst of excoriating hardship & lack of good governance on every level but not to worry going back to a colonial anthem will be a soothing balm and inject patriotism back into our veins, a much needed drug," she said sarcastically.

She also reposted another X user's post which read, "Nigeria has seriously warped priorities. How does the national anthem have any bearing on the difficulties and issues we are facing right now? Nigeria we really hail thee."

Another post she made read, "The labour of our heroes past, O ti lo."

5. Chinedu Ekedieze, AKA Aki

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ekedieze responded to the news by saying, "Can we also add some other colours to the green white green?"

Pulse Nigeria

6. Charly Boy

Nigerian singer and socialite Charly Boy completely disapproved of the change, stressing that there are bigger issues in Nigeria like hunger.

His post on Instagram read, "Misplaced priorities, incompetence, greed and the almighty CORRUPTION can never be covered up by false propaganda. My people, Wetin dey worry us pass for dis country, HUNGER or NATIONAL ANTHEM?"

7. I Go Save

Veteran Comedian Otaghware Onodjayeke, popularly known as I Go Save charged the government to revert Nigeria to its former glory where things were cheaper.

He said, "Since Una don bring back old national anthem, can you people bring back our old solar price, old fuel prices, old flight prompt operating style, old taxation, old security standards et al?"

Pulse Nigeria

8. Pere

Big Brother Naija star Pere expressed his confusion on Instagram, asking, "What’s the reason for this? And who wrote the old anthem?"

