Senate passes bill seeking return to old national anthem

Segun Adeyemi

The original anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee,’ was adopted as Nigeria’s first national anthem on October 1, 1960.

The Nigerian Senate

Last week, the Senate passed the bill for its first and second readings and referred it to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters for further review.

The bill’s passage for a third reading came after the committee’s report was considered and approved.

The committee chairman, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC – Borno North), presented the report.

The House of Representatives also passed the bill for a third reading last week.

In his presentation, Monguno urged the Senate to pass the bill due to its significance.

“The parliament considers this bill important, and the National Anthem is a representation of the country’s history, culture, and people.

“The proposed bill is apt, timely, and important,” he said, according to The Nation.

Following this, the Senate transitioned into a committee of the whole to review and approve the bill’s clauses.

However, it was replaced in 1978 by the military regime of Olusegun Obasanjo.

