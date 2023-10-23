ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here are 4 celebrities who have welcomed babies this October

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It's raining babies and we couldn't be happier for our faves.

Davido and Chioma have also welcomed babies this month [Instagram]
Davido and Chioma have also welcomed babies this month [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Here are four celebrities who have given birth this month:

Our OBO and his wife Chioma are officially Baba and Mama Ibeji, as they welcomed not one but two babies this month. Initially, it started with rumours and speculations which remained unconfirmed for almost a week, regardless of the unconfirmed reports massive waves of goodwill and congratulatory messages poured in for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reports were soon confirmed after a video surfaced on the web showing Davido and Chioma leaving a hospital in the US. In the clip, Chioma was seen holding a set of twins while sitting in a wheelchair smiling from ear to ear and the singer was also visibly excited.

Davido also further confirmed it during an interview where he disclosed that he and his wife were trembling when they found out that they were expecting twins.

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife Blessing officially became parents this month after giving birth to a baby boy named Jayden Chimebuka Nzediegwu. The good news was announced on his page on October 20, 2020, with an array of pictures taken at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 10, 2023, popular Nigerian comedian Teju Babyface announced that he and his wife Tobi welcomed their third child to the world. The birth of the baby girl was shared via his Instagram page and he comically noted that this would be their last child. The couple are already parents to a set of twins born in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike Benjamin gave birth to her first child on October 1, 2023, a baby boy named Leonardo AmaraNna Anene. She announced the happy news on her social media on October 3, expressing her profound joy, and welcoming the new phase of her life.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 4 celebrities who have welcomed babies this October

Here are 4 celebrities who have welcomed babies this October

Tobi Bakre wins award for acting at 'The Future Awards Africa'

Tobi Bakre wins award for acting at 'The Future Awards Africa'

I grieved my dad for a long time - Seun Kuti recalls the loss of his father

I grieved my dad for a long time - Seun Kuti recalls the loss of his father

Tems shares that her 'Me & U' single was created from a freestyle

Tems shares that her 'Me & U' single was created from a freestyle

Jay Jay Okocha and wife renew vows for their 25th anniversary

Jay Jay Okocha and wife renew vows for their 25th anniversary

Kingdom Achievers awards full nomination list 2023

Kingdom Achievers awards full nomination list 2023

Award-winning producer Krizbeatz releases 'King of the New Wave' deluxe

Award-winning producer Krizbeatz releases 'King of the New Wave' deluxe

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Rose May Alaba is bringing her cross-continental influences to Afrobeats

Rose May Alaba is bringing her cross-continental influences to Afrobeats

Pulse Sports

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari

'Who is that?' - Jim Iyke causes big stir as he claims not to know Nadia Buari

Mohbads remains have also not been released since the autopsy was completed

CCTV camera in Mohbad's house was never connected to work — Iyabo Ojo

Davido and Chioma were shaking when they learned that they were having twins

Davido, Chioma were shaking when they found out they were expecting twin babies

Reality TV star Mercy Eke won't bother getting married if she has a child outside of marriage [Instagram/@OfficialMercyEke]

BBNaija's Mercy Eke feels more ready for a baby than a husband