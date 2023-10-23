Here are 4 celebrities who have welcomed babies this October

Here are four celebrities who have given birth this month:

Davido

Our OBO and his wife Chioma are officially Baba and Mama Ibeji, as they welcomed not one but two babies this month. Initially, it started with rumours and speculations which remained unconfirmed for almost a week, regardless of the unconfirmed reports massive waves of goodwill and congratulatory messages poured in for them.

The reports were soon confirmed after a video surfaced on the web showing Davido and Chioma leaving a hospital in the US. In the clip, Chioma was seen holding a set of twins while sitting in a wheelchair smiling from ear to ear and the singer was also visibly excited.

Davido also further confirmed it during an interview where he disclosed that he and his wife were trembling when they found out that they were expecting twins.

Stan Nze

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife Blessing officially became parents this month after giving birth to a baby boy named Jayden Chimebuka Nzediegwu. The good news was announced on his page on October 20, 2020, with an array of pictures taken at the hospital.

Teju Babyface

On October 10, 2023, popular Nigerian comedian Teju Babyface announced that he and his wife Tobi welcomed their third child to the world. The birth of the baby girl was shared via his Instagram page and he comically noted that this would be their last child. The couple are already parents to a set of twins born in 2012.

Maria Chike Benjamin

