Paul bagged her PhD from the University of Lagos.

In a heartfelt appreciation message to her mother on her Instagram page, the comedienne, popularly known as Tatafo said she was born out of rape.

She wrote: “I HELEN PAUL dedicate this to my mum, you gave birth to me out of rape, they told you I wouldn’t amount to anything.

“I grew up hearing from family members; being called a “Bastard” and each time I asked you, you said `Olorun lon wo omo were, Olorun ma wo e’.

“Meaning God watches over the child of a mad person, he’d watch over you).

“Mummy I want you to know I love you, I might not buy you Benz now because I don’t have a `Pant’ yet but this certificate will amount to something great.

“They say fame is nothing but Grace is everything and I pray for grace in everything I do.

“I’m not a Cele member but Late Oshofa gave me the name and everything Late Oshofa said about Helen Paul is coming to pass.

Congrats! Helen Paul gets her PhD [Amala]

“I dedicate this to every mother, may God make you strong enough to survive and enjoy the fruit of your labour.”

Helen Paul, who is reportedly the first stand-up comedian to have a Ph.D, has worked as both a freelance and full-time presenter at several media houses in Nigeria.

From Pulse, we say a big congratulations to our dear comedienne and media personality.