Paul bagged her PhD from the University of Lagos.

In a heartfelt appreciation message to her mother on her Instagram page, the comedienne, popularly known as Tatafo said she was born out of rape.

She wrote: “I HELEN PAUL dedicate this to my mum, you gave birth to me out of rape, they told you I wouldn’t amount to anything.

“I grew up hearing from family members; being called a “Bastard” and each time I asked you, you said `Olorun lon wo omo were, Olorun ma wo e’.

“Meaning God watches over the child of a mad person, he’d watch over you).

“Mummy I want you to know I love you, I might not buy you Benz now because I don’t have a `Pant’ yet but this certificate will amount to something great.

“They say fame is nothing but Grace is everything and I pray for grace in everything I do.

“I’m not a Cele member but Late Oshofa gave me the name and everything Late Oshofa said about Helen Paul is coming to pass.

“I dedicate this to every mother, may God make you strong enough to survive and enjoy the fruit of your labour.”

Helen Paul, who is reportedly the first stand-up comedian to have a Ph.D, has worked as both a freelance and full-time presenter at several media houses in Nigeria.

From Pulse, we say a big congratulations to our dear comedienne and media personality.