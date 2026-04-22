Burna Boy hints at Drake collaboration as Canadian rapper sets release date for ‘Ice Man’

Burna Boy plays coy on collaborating with Drake, but fans are guessing he just might be on the Canadian rapper's upcoming album.

In a new interview with Speedy Mormon on Complex, Burna Boy discussed his relationship with global hip-hop star Drake.

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When asked whether they have plans to work on music together after Burna Boy had uncredited writing contributions to Drake's album 'More Life,' the Nigerian megastar hinted that they might have a collaboration in the works.

"We might have already worked together, you don't know," Burna Boy said on whether he and Drake have made music since his uncredited contributions to 'More Life'.

When asked whether fans should expect him on Drake's upcoming album 'Ice Man,' the Afro-fusion hitmaker dodged the question by saying, "It's not my album."

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While there's barely a confirmation of a potential collaboration, fans are already excited at the prospect of Burna Boy appearing on Drake's highly anticipated album 'Ice Man,' which is scheduled for a May 15 release.

The history of Drake's Afrobeats connection

Drake is known for embracing a wide spectrum of music. From Atlatan trap music, the heavy kicks of UK Grime, party-starting dancehall tunes, and West Africa's Afrobeats sound.

Drake's first interaction with Afrobeats came a decade ago when he was put on Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' by Nigerian-British rapper Skepta. The duo dropped a freestyle verse on what became an international remix of one of Afrobeats' greatest and most important songs.

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Drake delivered a guest verse on Wizkid's hit single 'Come Closer' off his 2016 album 'Sounds from the Other Side'

In 2015, one year after 'Ojuelegba' brought Wizkid to Drake's attention, the Canadian rapper recruited the Nigerian megastar alongside British singer Kyla for his global hit song 'One Dance,' which incorporated Afrobeats production elements. This budding relationship would also see Drake deliver a guest verse on Wizkid's hit single 'Come Closer' off his 2016 album 'Sounds from the Other Side'.

Drake in the studio with Afrobeats hitmaker and producer Tekno

Over the years, Drake has linked up with Nigerian pop stars as he continues to keep up with Afrobeats' steady rise. In 2017, Burna Boy was reported to have written some songs for Drake's 'More Life', although the Port Harcourt-born star later didn't get any writing credit for his contributions. Also, ahead of the release of 'More Life,' Drake linked up in the studio with Afrobeats hitmaker and producer Tekno, who in 2016 defined the genre with his hit single 'Pana'.

Burna Boy was reported to have written some songs for Drake's 'More Life'

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In his 2021 album 'Certified Lover Boy,' Drake featured Nigerian international singer Tems, with whom he also appeared on Future's Grammy-winning song 'Wait For U' a year later.

At his 2025 UK Wireless Festival 3-day Headline performance, Drake brought out Afrobeats superstar Rema. The duo had earlier been rumoured to have a collaboration, which was confirmed when several unreleased Drake music was leaked online in 2024.