'He slept into glory' - How Sammie Okposo passed away

Babatunde Lawal

Sammie Okposo passed away on Friday, November 26, 2022, at 51.

Sammie Okposo [Instsgram/SammieOkposo]

Flourish Peters, the lead pastor of the LOGIC Church, sheds some light into the dying moments of gospel musician Sammie Okposo, who passed away in the early hours of Friday, November 26, 2022.

In a sermon at his church on Sunday, the preacher said Okposo appeared to have "slept into glory" after his wife discovered him sleeping on a chair.

He further noted that the details of the demise were made known to him via a call he received very early on the day Okposo died—a call he wishes he had never received.

“On Friday, I received a troubling call around 4.45 am – a call I wish I never received. But it is what it is. It was Ozy Okposo (Sammie Okposo’s wife’s name) on the other side of the phone saying ‘Sammie, wake up in Jesus’ name," he said.

Peters also used the medium to address the widespread rumour that the gospel singer slumped and died.

In his words, “So, contrary to what blogs reported, he did not slump and die. He sat on the chair watching TV, before sleeping. But never went back upstairs to sleep. From his sleep, he slept into glory. I went there and saw the body. I conducted CPR and hit him hard. But nobody sees Jesus and looks away. It becomes challenging when a believer crosses over to the other side. It is deeply painful for me. I feel hurt."

Many devastated people have taken to social media to share their tributes to the phenomenal singer who made a huge impact in the gospel music space.

The details of Okposo's burial are yet to be shared by the family.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

