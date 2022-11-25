Phenomenal gospel singer, Sammie Okposo passes away at 51

Punch reports that the 51-year-old music producer passed away this morning, Friday, November 25, 2022.

Details surrounding the death are still unclear, as no official statement has been made by the deceased's family, but his project manager, Hillary Vincent, has confirmed the news.

Speaking with a Punch correspondent over the phone, Vincent said, “Yes it’s true. It happened this morning.”

Okposo's manager did not reveal the cause of death and denied further comments on the singer’s demise. Multiple sources say that the artist slumped suddenly and died.

His death comes just months after the veteran singer managed to escape the cold hands of death in May, 2022, after being involved in a ghastly car accident while driving on the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos, but according to Okposo, he was "saved from the hands of the devil and his cohorts."

Okposo was born on May 30, 1971. He was an international Nigerian gospel artist, music producer, Psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment.