Phenomenal gospel singer, Sammie Okposo passes away at 51

Babatunde Lawal

The list of tragic events this year grows as singer Sammie Okposo passes away suddenly.

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]
Gospel singer and performing artist Sammie Okposo has died, per multiple reports.

Punch reports that the 51-year-old music producer passed away this morning, Friday, November 25, 2022.

Details surrounding the death are still unclear, as no official statement has been made by the deceased's family, but his project manager, Hillary Vincent, has confirmed the news.

Speaking with a Punch correspondent over the phone, Vincent said, “Yes it’s true. It happened this morning.”

Okposo's manager did not reveal the cause of death and denied further comments on the singer’s demise. Multiple sources say that the artist slumped suddenly and died.

His death comes just months after the veteran singer managed to escape the cold hands of death in May, 2022, after being involved in a ghastly car accident while driving on the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos, but according to Okposo, he was "saved from the hands of the devil and his cohorts."

Okposo was born on May 30, 1971. He was an international Nigerian gospel artist, music producer, Psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment.

Pulse offers our sympathy to the grieving family.

