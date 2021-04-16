RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Halima Abubakar says a Nollywood actress burnt her skin years ago

Odion Okonofua

The movie star says will continue to hide the identity of the movie star behind her burnt skin.

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has revealed that her body was burnt by another actress a few years ago.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, April 16, 2021, while reacting to comments made by some online bullies about her skin.

"Am going to post pictures from my domestic accident on my hands, laps and feet. Everything is not bleaching. And if it is, common I can clean it off," she wrote.

"Is 7 years now, you can't shame me. An actress like me burnt them. You can't shame me but you can see I kept her secret and cut her off. So I do not bother about the knuckles joke. It is stale. Old joke."

This is not the first time the actress will be addressing online bullies.

Recall in 2019, when she was called out for bleaching her skin and she had to address the rumours.

The movie star says will continue to hide the identity of the movie star behind her burnt skin. [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar] Pulse Nigeria

Abubakar is a Nollywood actress.

The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.

Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.

She welcomed her first child in 2020.

