Halima Abubakar says a Nollywood actress burnt her skin years ago

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, April 16, 2021, while reacting to comments made by some online bullies about her skin.

"Am going to post pictures from my domestic accident on my hands, laps and feet. Everything is not bleaching. And if it is, common I can clean it off," she wrote.

"Is 7 years now, you can't shame me. An actress like me burnt them. You can't shame me but you can see I kept her secret and cut her off. So I do not bother about the knuckles joke. It is stale. Old joke."

This is not the first time the actress will be addressing online bullies.

Recall in 2019, when she was called out for bleaching her skin and she had to address the rumours.

Abubakar is a Nollywood actress.

The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.