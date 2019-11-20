One of the most touching and maybe heartbreaking videos you'd be watching on social media today is that of Halima Abubakar's makeup-free face.

Apparently not thrilled by the bullying she has been receiving over the last few days about her skin, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, where she shared a video of her face with a lot of patches. According to her, she woke up to last year to discover that her face had almost been ruined.

"Good morning beautiful people. i decided to post this video today, without shame or afraid of being ridiculed.i woke up in July last year to this. I don’t need any pity, cos some of you think you can break me. I own my shit.i lost friends, lover and was devastated. But this was last year. Only a few people knew.No insult will move me darlings and no it is not cream. With all your venoms, shaming, etc," she wrote.

She went on to reveal how she couldn't make video calls and even trust people around her because of what she was going through with her face.

"I signed over 10 endorsements with this face. Some of you won’t read my caption, but I know you will share to your friends and families. And then laugh...Enjoy your laugh, until it happens to you. Like I said this was last year. I couldn’t FaceTime, video call, or even trust people around me. Now I want to share it. Your conscience is gone! just Evil people on social media. Enjoy and share💋A year and half today#part1💯own it," she concluded.

Halima Abubakar's latest post may be connected to a recent online fracas she had with a follower who claimed that she was bleaching her skin colour.

A few days ago, Halima Abubakar was in the news and for a different reason entirely. The actress reacted to the now-famous podcast where American rapper, T.I. revealed that he takes his daughter to the hospital annual to confirm if she's a virgin.

She made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, November 7, 2019, while reacting to American rapper, T.I's statement on checking his daughter's virginity status regularly. According to the movie star, it is not a bad thing for a parent to check their daughter's virginity.

"I don’t see anything wrong in checking if your daughter is still a virgin. I remember my dad taking me to see different doctors, just to be sure...He stopped after the 3times. I hated him then a bit," she wrote.

The podcast later took down that particular episode after it received a lot of condemnation.