Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar is pregnant and she can't keep calm about it.

The beautiful actress hinted about the pregnancy via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. According to her, she is expecting a 'Lil Minnie' and can't wait for motherhood.

"Smile of gratitude and am expecting a Lil Minnie😍motherhood#wcwalways❤," she wrote.

Her celebrity friends have already camped in her comment section to congratulate on the good news. Congratulations to Halima Abubakar from all of us at Pulse.

Indeed 2019 has been an amazing year for Halima Abubakar. From recently acquiring a very expensive SUV to her pregnancy news, the actress will indeed have a lot to be thankful for.

The sleek SUV...

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, where she shared a video of her new ride. She went on to brag about the SUV in the caption and guys...she deserves to brag about her car.

"Escalade is not just a man's car🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺," she wrote. Still talking about celebrities who have been changing or adding new cars to their garage, Toyin Abraham recently got for herself a Mercedes Benz car.