Halima Abubakar is a proud owner of a brand new Escalade SUV and she is bragging about it.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, where she shared a video of her new ride. She went on to brag about the SUV in the caption and guys...she deserves to brag about her car.

"Escalade is not just a man's car🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺," she wrote.

Shout out to Halima Abubakar on acquiring a new ride. Still talking about celebrities who have been changing or adding new cars to their garage, Toyin Abraham recently got for herself a Mercedes Benz car.

Toyin Abraham acquires new Mercedes Benz [Video]

Toyin Abraham has joined the gang of Mercedes Benz owners as she recently acquired a very sleek one. [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

The news of the new car acquisition was shared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, by the movie star's husband, Kola. In a video shared on his page, a visibly excited Toyin is seen test driving the new sleek car.

"Congratulations MUMMY IRE @toyin_abraham. #WGATAP #SONOFMERCY #kolawoleclothings #toyintitans," he captioned the video.

A few months ago she welcomed her first child with fiance, Kola Ajeyemi.