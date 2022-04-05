RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

Odion Okonofua

The twins were born in United States of America back in 2018.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, has explained the reasons why she hides the faces of her kids.

The movie star made this known during a recent chat with blogger, Jide Okonjo.

"Don’t you see my home? Don’t you see my husband? Don’t you see the back of my children? How is that one private? The children’s face is that what you are trying to say? No," she said.

Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz]
Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz] Pulse Nigeria

“When they are old enough, they should show their faces if they want to. But for now, I don’t want them to show their faces. I want them to have their lives and enjoy it."

According to the actress she is already in the spotlight and wouldn't want that for her kids.

"Their dad and I are already in the public eye. They are children, don’t forget. They are children. They are vulnerable so you have to just keep them away, keep them safe," she added.

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]
Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz] Pulse Nigeria

“Let them go to school, let them enjoy their lives without “Ah!” that’s Jenifa’s son. That’s JJC’s son. Ah see his leg, see his face” Leave them private!”

Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz welcomed their set of twins back in 2018.

The twins were born in Los Angeles, United States of America.

