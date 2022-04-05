Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

The movie star made this known during a recent chat with blogger, Jide Okonjo.

"Don’t you see my home? Don’t you see my husband? Don’t you see the back of my children? How is that one private? The children’s face is that what you are trying to say? No," she said.

“When they are old enough, they should show their faces if they want to. But for now, I don’t want them to show their faces. I want them to have their lives and enjoy it."

According to the actress she is already in the spotlight and wouldn't want that for her kids.

"Their dad and I are already in the public eye. They are children, don’t forget. They are children. They are vulnerable so you have to just keep them away, keep them safe," she added.

“Let them go to school, let them enjoy their lives without “Ah!” that’s Jenifa’s son. That’s JJC’s son. Ah see his leg, see his face” Leave them private!”

Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz welcomed their set of twins back in 2018.