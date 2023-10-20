Nigerian celebrities mourn victims of #EndSARS protests 3 years after

Here is what our celebrities had to say:

Mr Macaroni

The actor and activist joined in the organisation of the peaceful walk in memorial of the Lekki Massacre victims today October 20, 2023, which he spearheaded.

Informing the public of the peaceful walk, his post read, "3 Years now!!! We will Never Forget!!! #EndSars!!!! We will be walking peacefully to honour all those who lost their lives on 20/10/2020!!! We also walk for all those who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality in Nigeria!!! We walk in peace!!! We will never forget!"

During the walk, he was very vocal about seeking justice for the unreleased peaceful protesters who were arrested in 2020.

Rinu Oduala

The popular activist was highly active on her Twitter account on the subject matter, honouring the memory of the victims of police brutality and clamouring for change. She also posted numerous tweets in remembrance of the 2020 protests that shook the nation.

Her notable tweet read, "We will remember protesters who were killed and continue to fight in the #EndSARS movement for as long as the police do not stop killing Nigerians."

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Obi-Uchendu took a moment to pray for the lives of those lost during the protests, saying, "May all the lives lost to the #EndSARS protests continue to rest in peace."

Aisha Yesufu

Nigerian human rights activist Aisha also tweeted in remembrance of the victims of police brutality saying, "Sometimes one keeps doing all sorts of things not to remember the memories of the pain but it lurks in the background. #EndSARSMemorial #EndSARS"

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

The politician joined the rest of Nigeria to clamour for the name of the person who gave the order to attack the peaceful protesters at the tollgate on the fateful day.

He said, "20/10/2020 We remember, We still demand to know who gave the order. May the souls of our October heroes continue to rest in peace. We will get Justice."

Rita Dominic