Nigerian celebrities mourn victims of #EndSARS protests 3 years after

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It has been 3 years since scores of peaceful protesters were slain at the tollgate in their quest for change.

Here's how our celebrities rememebered ENDSARS victims (Newsguru)
Here is what our celebrities had to say:

The actor and activist joined in the organisation of the peaceful walk in memorial of the Lekki Massacre victims today October 20, 2023, which he spearheaded.

Informing the public of the peaceful walk, his post read, "3 Years now!!! We will Never Forget!!! #EndSars!!!! We will be walking peacefully to honour all those who lost their lives on 20/10/2020!!! We also walk for all those who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality in Nigeria!!! We walk in peace!!! We will never forget!"

During the walk, he was very vocal about seeking justice for the unreleased peaceful protesters who were arrested in 2020.

The popular activist was highly active on her Twitter account on the subject matter, honouring the memory of the victims of police brutality and clamouring for change. She also posted numerous tweets in remembrance of the 2020 protests that shook the nation.

Her notable tweet read, "We will remember protesters who were killed and continue to fight in the #EndSARS movement for as long as the police do not stop killing Nigerians."

Obi-Uchendu took a moment to pray for the lives of those lost during the protests, saying, "May all the lives lost to the #EndSARS protests continue to rest in peace."

Nigerian human rights activist Aisha also tweeted in remembrance of the victims of police brutality saying, "Sometimes one keeps doing all sorts of things not to remember the memories of the pain but it lurks in the background. #EndSARSMemorial #EndSARS"

The politician joined the rest of Nigeria to clamour for the name of the person who gave the order to attack the peaceful protesters at the tollgate on the fateful day.

He said, "20/10/2020 We remember, We still demand to know who gave the order. May the souls of our October heroes continue to rest in peace. We will get Justice."

Veteran Nollywood actress, Dominic, also prayed for the souls of the deceased from the Lekki Massacre. She said, "3 years gone / 20-10-2020 May the souls of all the patriots who lost their lives in search of a better Nigeria continue to rest in peace. Amen".

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
