I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before getting selected - Phyna

She disclosed this while starring in an episode of MTV Base Sparks show, alongside BBNaija's season six winner, Whitemoney.

While discussing the show and the winning tactics, Whitemoney noted that some of Phyna's tactics were derived from him, "I heard that you kind of used my script in the Big Brother House. There is a certain aspect of me that you inherited and used to spice up your own game. And it worked for you”.

She then responded saying, "This is the P Yeah, I've been auditioning for Big Brother for about five years. so four years before the fifth last year".

The season 7 winner also noted that she refused to watch the reality show each year she was rejected because she was jealous. She also stated that she was unaware of the behavioural similarities between her and her predecessor, Whitemoney.

Going further, she revealed that the first time she heard of the similarities between them was when she got into the Big Brother house and used the slang 'Who dey..." and was told that she was copying Whitemoney from the season before.

"So the thing is, any year they don't pick me, I don't watch Big Brother, I don't want to know anything going on", she explained, debunking the 'copying' allegations.

Josephine Otabor Popularly known as Phyna auditioned for the show for the fifth time in 2022 and emerged the winner at the end of the 90 days.

