ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He 'poked the bear' and we knew it was coming, and she did not disappoint.

Tacha claps back at Seyi Awolowo [Instagram/symply_tacha]
Tacha claps back at Seyi Awolowo [Instagram/symply_tacha]

Recommended articles

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, September 7, 2023, she posted an old clip from her time in the house where she was talking about him. Speaking to the housemates she noted that Awolowo's accomplishments pale in comparison to hers, saying. "What I have achieved at age 23, at his age he cannot achieve. If not for brother he wouldn't even be close to achieving anything, and that's the truth."

In her caption, she took her shots at the blacklisted socialite, letting him know that her words as of then ring true today. Tacha noted that even though he descends from the Awolowo bloodline and had a second chance at winning the show, he is still no match for her. The radio host reminded him that she has her own platform which she'd soon use to serve him a taste of his medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her tweet read, “And nothing HAS CHANGED! Even with your Awolowo name AND A RERUN Of the show you no still reach. Dragging you NOT ON A PODCAST But ON MY OWN SHOW. Snaiyee YOU CAN'T RELATE."

Tacha did not stop there as she went further to remind him of his misogynistic comment during the show, calling him a madman. She then warned him that she would be coming for him during her show and would not be swayed.

She said, "Running around the excuse of “OLD SCHOOL!!!” you’re a sorry excuse of a man!! Grooming sons to run trains on people's daughters and you think you’re mentally OKAY?! you’re running maad na to naked remain!! and I GO Treat your f*ck Up on @bigfridayshow TOMORROW!! E go sure for you."

Yet again, she didn't end it there, after a follower begged her to calm down, she responded by taking more jabs at Awolowo.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her words, "I was on my own lool. he called me an evil spirit unprovoked!! Like they gave you another chance to be something in life!! But instead, you went in there to further derail yourself!! And I’m supposed to envy you?? Shey you Dey wyn me ni."

This comes after Awolowo mocked her during his post-eviction interview with DSTV’s Miz Vick. He and fellow evictee, Ike Onyema, starred in the interview together, and Onyema gave a shoutout to Tacha for promoting the Big Brother show.

Awolowo then chimed in saying, "Thank you for promoting the show, even though I’m sure you thought the Big Brother Naija organisers would call you for the all-star edition."

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly, she did not take kindly to his snarky remark.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross and Pere address love triangle with Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross and Pere address love triangle with Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 returns with extra drama in trailer

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 returns with extra drama in trailer

Parrot returns with more secrets after a long break on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Parrot returns with more secrets after a long break on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 Nigerian celebrities air their views on election tribunal's judgement

5 Nigerian celebrities air their views on election tribunal's judgement

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bolanle Ninolowo and his wife have split up. [Instagram/QueenNinoB]

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

Seyi seeks to be forgiven and for all to go back to normal

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

Ruth Kadiri [Instagram/@ruthkadiri]

'I'll take legal action if you don't refrain from airing my content" - Ruth Kadiri warns

Pulse Influencer Awards is back for a third edition

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its voting phase