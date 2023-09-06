ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes after he apologised, then stressed that his statements on the show were 'taken out of context'.

Seyi seeks to be forgiven and for all to go back to normal
Seyi seeks to be forgiven and for all to go back to normal

Recommended articles

The reality star said this during his post-eviction interview with the show's host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, speaking about his vile and worrisome comment regarding women. He noted that he does not know what to do following his eviction and 'where to go from here' because he has now been blacklisted by brands for his remarks.

Seyi also stressed that he's hoping for the best and keeping his fingers crossed that everyone would forgive him for his transgressions and that brands would look beyond his statements and work with him again.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said to Ebuka, "I was trying to hold it together because my remark did not leave my head ever since. What I said was nasty but I am sorry. I don’t even know how I am gonna go from here, because that is the kind of thing that just makes you toxic material for any brand or anybody to partner with. I’m hoping for the best that people would see beyond my humanity and still want to help me out because I’m sure I need a lot of money for my production. I’m looking forward to trying to produce a script I was working on before the house.”

All this comes after he faced serious backlash for his worrisome statements in the house for saying that he would allow his sons to take sexual turns on other people's daughters.

In his words, "I get shina account for my son, miscellaneous account. I get that account for my son, I will give them the keys to the guest house, they will go run train on people's daughters. I gave birth to a boy first and he will f**k your daughter. They go come meet me say, Daddy, I need the Benz. I’ll give them the Benz, I’ll give them the key to the guesthouse, they go go run train on people daughter. I’m giving birth to boys and they go dey f**k people daughter.”

His comments were received with rage and displeasure from women, brands, celebrities like Simi, and viewers of the show. He was also strongly condemned by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA).

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

Africa's mermaid tale is unveiled in 'Mami Wata' trailer

Africa's mermaid tale is unveiled in 'Mami Wata' trailer

You need to have a pity story to win 'BBNaija All Stars' - Tolanibaj

You need to have a pity story to win 'BBNaija All Stars' - Tolanibaj

Burna Boy among the artists selected for NBA 2K24 Soundtrack

Burna Boy among the artists selected for NBA 2K24 Soundtrack

Big Brother punishes Neo and Pere for whispering on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Big Brother punishes Neo and Pere for whispering on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I'm bigger than the Headies, I will win a Grammy - Portable

I'm bigger than the Headies, I will win a Grammy - Portable

Nigerians love Hilda Baci because of her body - Blessing CEO

Nigerians love Hilda Baci because of her body - Blessing CEO

December 19 & 20 announced as dates for Afronation Lagos

December 19 & 20 announced as dates for Afronation Lagos

Angel tries to prank Adekunle with a love letter on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel tries to prank Adekunle with a love letter on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bolanle Ninolowo and his wife have split up. [Instagram/QueenNinoB]

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

Ruth Kadiri [Instagram/@ruthkadiri]

'I'll take legal action if you don't refrain from airing my content" - Ruth Kadiri warns

Patrick Doyle believes that Burna boy has done nothing to deserve the credit that he has received.

Burna Boy has become an arrogant and obnoxious monster - Patrick Doyle

Real warrri Pikin speaks on the challenges she faced during her weight loss journey [IG/realwarripikin]

Real Warri Pikin opens up about weight loss journey, slams critics