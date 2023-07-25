ADVERTISEMENT
I would only go for 'BBNaija All Stars' if I'm getting paid for it - Tacha

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Sis is in her bag and knows her worth.

Reality TV star Tacha laid out her conditions for re-joining the Big Brother Naija show. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
The reality star made this statement while hosting the Big Friday Show on Cool FM, during which she and the guest star Caramel Plug took turns interviewing each other.

When asked if she'd consider being part of the latest Big Brother Naija show for all-stars, she said she would if she would if she was paid for it.

Expressing her understanding of business and how the entertainment industry works, she said, "Like I said, it's all about business, if you're going to pay me, then yes we would do it. But if you're not going to pay me, I'm not going to water down my brand to give Nigerians a show.”

Tacha stepped into the limelight during her participation on BBN in 2019
Four years after her debut on the show, the influencer has upped her price. Flashing back to her time in the house, she spoke about her confidence on an eviction night because she knew she was safe.

In her words, "We know nobody can do it like me, let me tell you, I was washing clothes on eviction night because I knew I wasn't going anywhere. Personalities like me, you don't meet them every day.”

Tacha was disqualified from the BBN show for assaulting her housemate [instagram/tacha]
Tacha also emphasised the need for monetary compensation in case she got evicted from the show noting that she while she was a cast member of a reality show after Big Brother Naija, she was paid 'thousands of Dollars' weekly.

The much anticipated BBN All Stars show kicked off on Sunday, July 23 2023, and Tacha was not part of the housemates.

See the interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

