American rapper Dr Dre has been hospitalised after suffering a brain aneurysm.

According to PageSix, the music mogul was hospitalised on Monday, January 4, 2020.

However, on Tuesday, he was in stable condition at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in the United States of America.

The music mogul says he is doing fine [SkyNews]

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 6, the rapper took to his Instagram page where he revealed that he was doing fine.

"Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he wrote.

Dre's ailment is coming on the heels of a bitter divorce battle with estranged wife, Nicole Young.

Nicole filed for divorce from the millionaire rapper back in 2020.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

Dr Dre and wife, Nicole Young [NetworkWiki]

The couple got married in 1996 and are blessed with two adult children, Triuce and Truly.

Young was formerly married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt, and is a trained lawyer.