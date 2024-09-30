Diddy taken off suicide watch in jail, receives visit from family

According to Fox News Digital on September 29, 2024, the singer was taken off the extra surveillance and was able to receive visits from his family members.

More than one week ago, Combs, 54, was placed on routine suicide watch, which is common practice for high-profile individuals as they are admitted to a federal facility.

After being arrested by law enforcement on Monday, September 16, 2024, American rapper Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, was charged with sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering.

During his court appearance, the prosecutors accused the rapper of running a criminal enterprise from at least 2008, which relied on drugs and violence to force women to allegedly "fulfil his sexual desires."

Diddy's team of lawyers had filed an offer of $50 million for his bail with the federal court, and according to the documents, Diddy offered his mansion on Miami's Star Island, worth $48 million, as collateral alongside his mother's Miami to cover the remaining $2 million. However, the court denied his bid for bond as he was deemed a flight risk.

Diddy's team also pleaded for a house arrest with the condition of 'no female visitors'; however, that condition was denied by the judge as well.

It is worthy of note that if the rapper is convicted on all three counts, the rapper and record producer could face a sentence of 15 years up to life in prison.

Combs' arrest in Manhattan follows raids on two of his properties in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024 as part of the ongoing investigations. During the raids, the feds discovered 1,000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15s in the hip-hop mogul’s mansions.