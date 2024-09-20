ADVERTISEMENT
Sean 'Diddy' Combs under suicide watch following arrest for sex trafficking

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has been denied bail twice in one week and is awaiting time in court next week.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is under suicide watch [Paras Griffin/Getty Images]

According to reports by People Magazine on September 19, 2024, their sources state that due to the high-profile nature of his case, Diddy is being watched at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail twice.

After being arrested by law enforcement on Monday, September 16, 2024, American rapper Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, was charged with sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering.

During his court appearance, the prosecutors accused the rapper of running a criminal enterprise from at least 2008, which relied on drugs and violence to force women to allegedly "fulfil his sexual desires."

Sean Diddy Combs and his defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo at a court hearing.Jane Rosenberg/Reuters
Sean "Diddy" Combs and his defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo at a court hearing.Jane Rosenberg/Reuters Business Insider USA

Diddy's team of lawyers had filed an offer of $50 million for his bail with the federal court, and according to the documents, Diddy offered his mansion on Miami's Star Island, worth $48 million, as collateral alongside his mother's Miami to cover the remaining $2 million. However, the court denied his bid for bond as he was deemed a flight risk.

Diddy's team also pleaded for a house arrest with the condition of 'no female visitors'; however, that condition was denied by the judge as well.

It is worthy of note that if the rapper is convicted on all three counts, the rapper and record producer could face a sentence of 15 years up to life in prison.

Combs' arrest in Manhattan follows raids on two of his properties in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024 as part of the ongoing investigations. During the raids, the feds discovered 1,000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15s in the hip-hop mogul’s mansions.

He awaits his time back in court next week.

