Did the court ask him not to travel? - Seyi Law on Bobrisky's arrest at airport

On November 1, 2024, social media was abuzz with news of Bobrisky's arrest at the airport, with videos circulating on the internet showing the moment he was dragged off the plane and detained. Confused by the whole thing, Seyi Law took, asking why exactly the socialite was arrested in the first place.

He wrote, "I don't understand this Bobrisky's case, abeg. Did any court ask him not to travel? Why allow him to get on the plane and humiliate him like this?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Note that this is the second time Bobrisky has been arrested while attempting to leave the country; the first was on October 22, 2024, when he was stopped at the Sème border while allegedly trying to flee Nigeria by road.

Bobrisky's arrest came merely hours after socialite Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, posted pictures of himself with Bobrisky on board the flight to Instagram.

Expressing his excitement, he wrote, “Look who’s on the same flight with me to London, @Bobrisky222,”

After being arrested, Boobrisky took to social media to cry for help from Nigerians, stating that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

His post read, "Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me; I’m badly injured…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobrisky Pulse Ghana