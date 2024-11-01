ADVERTISEMENT
Crossdresser Bobrisky re-arrested by EFCC in Lagos Airport

Segun Adeyemi

Last week, Bobrisky was detained by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border, allegedly while trying to flee the country.

Bobrisky and EFCC. [Facebook]
The arrest, which occurred Thursday evening, October 31, came just days after the socialite had been released on bail by Nigerian police authorities.

The arrest unfolded dramatically as Bobrisky attempted to board a flight to London.

According to eyewitnesses, Nigerian authorities halted the aircraft just before takeoff and escorted the socialite out in full view of passengers.

Bobrisky, visibly distressed, took to Instagram shortly after, appealing to the public: "Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me. I'm badly injured."

Pulse Nigeria gathered that Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose and a fellow passenger, confirmed the incident, sharing images of himself with Bobrisky before departure.

Fayose, who has publicly criticised the Nigerian police's treatment of the crossdresser, expressed concern over the arrest's timing.

"See who is on the same flight with me to London @bobrisky222," he posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of them together.

Bobrisky has faced significant legal and public scrutiny in recent weeks. Last week, he was detained by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border, allegedly while trying to flee the country.

This incident has fueled ongoing investigations into claims that he paid EFCC officials ₦15 million to drop money laundering charges against him.

Further controversy emerged after an audio recording surfaced in which Bobrisky purportedly claimed he was allowed to serve his six-month jail term outside the Kirikiri prison due to "influential connections."

In response to the allegations, Bobrisky dismissed the recording as "fake" and vowed to sue social media critic VeryDarkMan, who had leaked the audio.

Meanwhile, an investigative panel has recently stated that no evidence confirms Bobrisky served any jail time outside the prison facility.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Crossdresser Bobrisky re-arrested by EFCC in Lagos Airport

